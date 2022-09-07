Read full article on original website
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
This Teeny Tiny Missouri Home Has Tiny Goats and Tiny Ponies, Too
If you get all warm inside when you think of teeny tiny things, I found a place in Missouri you can stay at that also has teeny tiny animals like goats and ponies, too. The super-small Airbnb is located near Jamestown, Missouri hosted by Anita. It's a quiet country area where you will not feel lonely thanks to the many animals who are present. Prepare to meet Waffles, the goat...Daisy, the miniature horse...plus Snow White and White Tail, the sheep.
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Easy Way You Can Help Millions of Birds Migrate Safely Over IN, IL, & KY
Every spring and fall there is a massive migration as birds travel between the warmer and cooler climates of North America. The greatest migration period takes place in April, May, September, and October. Millions of Birds on the Move. Part of that migration is taking place right now with millions...
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny
Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically. If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain timeline
INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet stretch of weather the past few days, a few weather systems are set to impact central Indiana this weekend. Clouds will increase today along a southerly wind flow. This will also increase the moisture content to the air making it feel more muggy as well as prompting a few stray showers. This rain chance will be most likely after 5 p.m. and won't be widespread.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
This Missouri Dog Named Bentley Has Perfected Backward Scooting
Everyone has a gift. For one Missouri dog, that talent is backward scooting which he has apparently perfected thanks to a viral video. Attention: there is nothing profound here. It's a dog doing something fun. Thanks again, internet, for being you. Here's what Bentley's owner says about this incredible (*sarcasm*) achievement:
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
Kentucky Food Truck Fest Championship Bringing 40 Plus Vendors & Live Music
Get your taste buds prepared for the 2nd Annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. Imagined tons of Kentucky's most delicious food trucks in one place. WHAT IS THE KENTUCKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP?. Food Trucks have become somewhat of a very popular thing over the past several years. People...
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located
It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
Best Campsites in Indiana
With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
