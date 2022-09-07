ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WOMI Owensboro

This Teeny Tiny Missouri Home Has Tiny Goats and Tiny Ponies, Too

If you get all warm inside when you think of teeny tiny things, I found a place in Missouri you can stay at that also has teeny tiny animals like goats and ponies, too. The super-small Airbnb is located near Jamestown, Missouri hosted by Anita. It's a quiet country area where you will not feel lonely thanks to the many animals who are present. Prepare to meet Waffles, the goat...Daisy, the miniature horse...plus Snow White and White Tail, the sheep.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet stretch of weather the past few days, a few weather systems are set to impact central Indiana this weekend. Clouds will increase today along a southerly wind flow. This will also increase the moisture content to the air making it feel more muggy as well as prompting a few stray showers. This rain chance will be most likely after 5 p.m. and won't be widespread.
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay steakhouse opening at southern Indiana casino

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Hell's Kitchen and Michelin-starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, is bringing an upscale steakhouse to southern Indiana. Caesar's Southern Indiana announced that the celebrity chef will be opening "Gordon Ramsay Steak" later this year. In true Ramsay fashion, the fine dining establishment will serve his signature Beef Wellington...
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
WOMI Owensboro

There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located

It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
99.5 WKDQ

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Indiana

With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
