Peak fall color in Michigan 2022: Weather may push back best leaf peeping time
Here’s a look at when the peak fall color should occur across various parts of Michigan. There are several moving parts to the forecast of peak fall color. The fall color emerges when trees shut down their growth. As the growth stops, the green color comes out of the leaves and the reds, oranges, yellows and browns show up.
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking isolated rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Slight change to the weekend forecast as computer models are now bringing in a chance of an isolated shower a bit earlier than previous models predicted. Although most of the area stays dry, there is a chance for a spotty shower or two as early as Saturday afternoon. Nothing to change your plans over as of now.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here
Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
Michigan’s weekend may be surprisingly sweltering
A south wind, some sunshine and increasing humidity will make this weekend a throwback into summer. There will eventually be some thundershowers to contend with or to enjoy, depending on your state of gardening. The rain forecast below shows Saturday will be mostly dry across Lower Michigan. The forecasted rain...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when showers could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Just because the kids went back to school doesn’t mean summer is over just yet. Skies will continue to clear until sunset Tuesday at 7:59 pm. Speaking of daylight hours, we are now getting less than 13 hours of daylight each day. We will continue to lose a minute or so every day until the winter solstice arrives on Dec. 21.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
HometownLife.com
Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools
A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
fox2detroit.com
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
thelivingstonpost.com
Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
MDOT explains reasoning behind orange lanes in construction zones
If you drive through the flex route construction project on I-96 between US-23 and I-275 you may have noticed something a little different—the use of orange lines.
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue
A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
fox2detroit.com
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
lakeorionreview.com
Semi crashes into electrical pole in downtown Lake Orion on Sat.
A semi truck crashed into an electrical pole in downtown Lake Orion around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened outside of Lucky’s Natural Foods store on the corner of Front and S. Broadway streets. The semi was traveling eastbound on Flint Street when it went over the curb and hit the pole.
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
thelivingstonpost.com
Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman
A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
fox2detroit.com
Semi-truck crash closes SB US-23 at Clyde Road
FOX 2 - A semi-truck crash has caused a closure to US-23 at Clyde Road, blocking all lanes Tuesday afternoon. The crash - involving two semis, one of which a FedEx truck, and a third vehicle - a minivan, happened on the southbound side of the freeway, near Exit 70 in Livingston County.
