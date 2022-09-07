ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
wcsx.com

Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here

Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Addison Township, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s weekend may be surprisingly sweltering

A south wind, some sunshine and increasing humidity will make this weekend a throwback into summer. There will eventually be some thundershowers to contend with or to enjoy, depending on your state of gardening. The rain forecast below shows Saturday will be mostly dry across Lower Michigan. The forecasted rain...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when showers could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Just because the kids went back to school doesn’t mean summer is over just yet. Skies will continue to clear until sunset Tuesday at 7:59 pm. Speaking of daylight hours, we are now getting less than 13 hours of daylight each day. We will continue to lose a minute or so every day until the winter solstice arrives on Dec. 21.
ENVIRONMENT
HometownLife.com

Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools

A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
LIVONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Dte#Oxford
thelivingstonpost.com

Overturned semi closes I-96 entrance ramp at Pinckney Road for 4 hours

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an overturned semi-tractor trailer on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 from Pinckney Road (D-19) in Marion Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 48-year-old Commerce Township man was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
lakeorionreview.com

Semi crashes into electrical pole in downtown Lake Orion on Sat.

A semi truck crashed into an electrical pole in downtown Lake Orion around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened outside of Lucky’s Natural Foods store on the corner of Front and S. Broadway streets. The semi was traveling eastbound on Flint Street when it went over the curb and hit the pole.
LAKE ORION, MI
CBS DFW

Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, TX
thelivingstonpost.com

Two-vehicle Tyrone Township crash kills Fenton woman

A Fenton woman was killed, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries after the Camaro they were in turned in front of a Silverado in Tyrone Township on Friday, Sept. 9. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to...
FENTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Semi-truck crash closes SB US-23 at Clyde Road

FOX 2 - A semi-truck crash has caused a closure to US-23 at Clyde Road, blocking all lanes Tuesday afternoon. The crash - involving two semis, one of which a FedEx truck, and a third vehicle - a minivan, happened on the southbound side of the freeway, near Exit 70 in Livingston County.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy