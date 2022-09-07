ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

US 104.9

Lagomarcino's Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations

For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off

The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday

On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe's Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Don't Miss Tails on Trail In Moline Next Month

If you love your pup, and love to get some exercise with that furry friend, we have the perfect event for you! It's the Tails on Trails kicking off on October 1st. You still have time to get registered with your best friends, and family for this two-mile run or walk event.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause

Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday

Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline

If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

The Shelter Pet's Weight Is It's Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
MILAN, IL
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

