Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
It’s Like a QC ‘Storytellers’ Episode this Thursday in The Village Theatre
The Quad Cities are home to some really great musicians. We're all familiar with the great cover bands that rock us each and every weekend but we also are blessed with some great songwriters. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Village Theatre in Davenport, you can check out the showcase...
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off
The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday
On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
Quad City Driver’s Car Struck By Train While Looking At Cruise Liner
Yesterday afternoon, a car was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Davenport Iowa. The Viking Riverboat cruise ship had just docked for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
Don’t Miss Tails on Trail In Moline Next Month
If you love your pup, and love to get some exercise with that furry friend, we have the perfect event for you! It's the Tails on Trails kicking off on October 1st. You still have time to get registered with your best friends, and family for this two-mile run or walk event.
Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause
Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art in Davenport Next Weekend
Next weekend in Davenport, you'll be able to enjoy an afternoon of fine art and food on the river. Quad City Arts will be hosting the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art. It will be next Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 17th & 18th) at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.
Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday
Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
TikTok Sensation Kidd G Is Bringing His Tour To The Quad Cities
If you're on TikTik and a fan of country music, you're going to be excited as the TikTok sensation, Kidd G is bringing his tour to the Quad Cities this month. He will be making a stop at The Rust Belt in East Moline and tickets for his show are on sale now.
Family-Friendly Fundraiser Music Fest in Bettendorf This Weekend
A fundraiser for a local charity will feature a music festival in Bettendorf on Sunday. The Hand in Hand Music Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at The Isle's covered parking lot, which is at 1777 Isle Parkway. The Labor Day weekend event will feature food...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
I Went Over The Edge Of A 140Ft Building For A Good Cause
If you're reading this it means I made it down the 140ft building. Another year under the belt of 'Over The Edge' with Big Brothers Big Sisters! Nothing more fun than repelling down 11 stories at the Hotel Black Hawk. It was great actually getting to go down with someone...
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo
Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
Davenport Seeking Creative Individuals To Build Floats In Halloween Parade
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30th as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to build a Halloween float and show off their spooky decorations in the annual parade. Get involved...
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
A Huge Pool Party is Happening at Adventureland This Weekend
Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, which means that Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona is getting ready to shut down for the year. This coming Monday, September 5th, Adventure Bay will end the season with a huge party!. The 'Last Day at the Bay' Bash will...
