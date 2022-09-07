Read full article on original website
Michigan library, defunded over LGBTQ books, gets $50K donation from author Nora Roberts
The Patmos Library has raised over $261,000 ― surpassing its goal of $245,000 ― with the help of romance author Nora Roberts. "Libraries hold the past, present and future of stories, and stories engage, entertain, educate and enlighten the world. Libraries offer books and so much more for everyone," Roberts told the Free Press. "The diversity and inclusivity inside a library should be celebrated, should be honored, and never disparaged or attacked." ...
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
lakeorionreview.com
You know you’re getting old when . . .
There were a couple of things that happened to your hero recently that really drove home the point that, dang, I’m getting old. First, in August I received a nice little letter from the United States Social Security Administration. States the letter, “You have earned enough credits to qualify...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman shares recovery story following a unique brain surgery
Royal Oak, Mich. – A woman from Royal Oak had her malignant brain tumor removed at the Henry Ford Cancer Center, here is the story of her groundbreaking surgery and recovery. Janae Nelson is a speech-language pathologist, so you can imagine her frustration when she started noticing trouble with...
michiganchronicle.com
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
The Oakland Press
Queen’s death resonates in Oakland County
Martin French was just 19 years old when he shook hands with the future King Charles III. But Thursday afternoon, that wasn’t French’s first thought as a British subject, who moved to Oakland County 10 years ago from Oxford, England. The 49-year-old managing director of Berylls Strategy Advisors...
Maryland Daily Record
Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
fox2detroit.com
Trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, delayed
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing four students at Oxford High School and injuring several others, has been delayed with no new date set. The Crumbley parents were due to go on trial next...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
Detroit News
Clawson restaurant named one of the country's best by Bon Appetit magazine
Bon Appetit magazine this week released its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants, and one local new gem has made the cut. Sozai sushi restaurant in Clawson has been making news since chef and owner Hajime Sato debuted a year and a half ago. Forget California rolls and...
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
whmi.com
Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns
Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton. The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s next for Oxford High School alum who was eliminated from America’s Got Talent
OXFORD, Mich. – The Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent is continuing to have success but on a different stage. Local 4 caught up with Ava Swiss, who is currently singing in Las Vegas, to see what life has been like since her time on AGT.
MetroTimes
Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Just because the leaves are turning, doesn't mean the outdoor fun stops in Michigan. Yes, we spend our summers at the lake, but true Michiganders know that the fall is when the Mitten really starts to shine. Nothing says fall more than pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple orchards, and fresh...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet your new best friend with four paws at this event
They’re cuddly, they’re sweet, and they might just become your best friends. Hundreds of cute animals in need of forever homes will be at a huge event this weekend, and you get the chance to meet them all. The Michigan Humane “Meet Your New Best Friend at the Law Firm Adoption Event” is Saturday September 10th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Michigan cancer doctor accused of performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A longtime Michigan cancer doctor has been accused by physicians, former patients, state regulators and the Department of Justice of performing unnecessary surgeries, putting scores of patients at risk of needless complications. Dr. Vinay Malviya, a longtime gynecological oncologist who worked most recently for Ascension Hospital,...
