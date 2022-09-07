ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan library, defunded over LGBTQ books, gets $50K donation from author Nora Roberts

The Patmos Library has raised over $261,000 ― surpassing its goal of $245,000 ― with the help of romance author Nora Roberts. "Libraries hold the past, present and future of stories, and stories engage, entertain, educate and enlighten the world. Libraries offer books and so much more for everyone," Roberts told the Free Press. "The diversity and inclusivity inside a library should be celebrated, should be honored, and never disparaged or attacked." ...
lakeorionreview.com

You know you’re getting old when . . .

There were a couple of things that happened to your hero recently that really drove home the point that, dang, I’m getting old. First, in August I received a nice little letter from the United States Social Security Administration. States the letter, “You have earned enough credits to qualify...
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
The Oakland Press

Queen’s death resonates in Oakland County

Martin French was just 19 years old when he shook hands with the future King Charles III. But Thursday afternoon, that wasn’t French’s first thought as a British subject, who moved to Oakland County 10 years ago from Oxford, England. The 49-year-old managing director of Berylls Strategy Advisors...
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
whmi.com

Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns

Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton. The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet your new best friend with four paws at this event

They’re cuddly, they’re sweet, and they might just become your best friends. Hundreds of cute animals in need of forever homes will be at a huge event this weekend, and you get the chance to meet them all. The Michigan Humane “Meet Your New Best Friend at the Law Firm Adoption Event” is Saturday September 10th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
