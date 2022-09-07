Read full article on original website
Photos: Livonia Franklin football downs Dearborn
Livonia Franklin defeated Dearborn 51-33 Friday night. Franklin jumped to a 40-3 lead over Dearborn with three minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter. Dearborn scored 30 points in just over the final quarter of the game. Scroll to see our photos from the game.
WILX-TV
DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT
DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Prediction: Michigan Wolverines poised to land newly-offered Missouri athlete
After a Park Hill High School (Missouri) football practice this week quarterback/athlete Kendrick Bell received a phone call. He didn't recognize the number, but the location said, "Ann Arbor." It was Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. "He said he loved my film and he was going to offer me," Bell said. ...
5 Games Michigan fans MUST Watch in Week 2
The Michigan Wolverines are doing well to start the 2022 season and their spoils of riches at quarterback are the leading controversy. There is also the awkward factor that the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors don’t much live up to their name and may be the most Godawful team in the FBS this season. I mention all of this to say there may not be much to watch after the first half this weekend for Michigan fans, so I compiled five other games in college football to watch as Michigan fans look forward to which of their excellent quarterbacks will lead them into battle in the coming months.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
ESPN's 'First Take' comes to Detroit's WGPR museum; 'You never know you’re making history'
One of the most popular sports television shows around brought its top star to the place that indirectly helped give him become a superstar. On Friday, ESPN commentator Stephen. A. Smith did a remote broadcast of his lead vehicle, "First Take," from the former WGPR-TV studios — the first Black owned and operated television station in the country — which is now a historical museum.
candgnews.com
Behind the Wheel: Customized Polaris Slingshot attracts lots of attention
METRO DETROIT — Whenever Royal Oak resident Maurice Peyton takes his Polaris Slingshot open-air roadster out for a drive, people notice. “It looks like a spaceship,” is what onlookers often say about the vehicle on three wheels — two in the front and one in the back.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize. The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Inkster man wins $1 million Powerball prize
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Inkster is looking forward to living debt-free after claiming the $1 million Powerball prize. Derrick Harrell, 46, says he usually plays Powerball once a week, and he matched the five white balls -- 06-24-35-37-44 -- in the Aug. 24 to win the million-dollar prize.The winning ticket was purchased at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage."The day after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and saw that I'd matched five," said Harrell. "When I realized the prize for matching five white balls was $1 million, I was in shock! Winning big still feels unreal."He recently claimed his prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters and says that with his winnings, he plans to help his family and then save the rest."It's a great feeling knowing I will be able to live debt-free and have extra savings for retirement," said Harrell.Michigan Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 and one ticket bought in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million jackpot.
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Flint And Ypsilanti Shows Again
Greta Van Fleet has canceled two upcoming shows in their home state of Michigan. Unfortunately for fans that planned on seeing the band in Flint or Ypsilanti - there will be no rescheduled shows. This is the second cancellation in both cities. As of now, ticket refund information has not...
