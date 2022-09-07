ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Mayor Perkins speaks out on Shreveport's healthcare plan

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke out Friday and tried to tamp down criticism over the process of a new health insurance plan for city employees and retirees. The mayor's news conference comes following a raucous meeting of the health board on Wednesday. Most of the beneficiaries objected...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Board approves Shreveport employee health care plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Health Care Trust Fund Board voted Tuesday afternoon to approve new health care plans and tiers for city employees, a move the police union is vowing to fight. “What they are proposing right now they have only been working on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
abc17news.com

Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Seemingly down to its last strike, there’s a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. “One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports,” says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. “We’re trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
City
Clinton, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Argent Financial Group#Argent Trust Company#Rasberry Land Minerals#L L C#Petroleum Engineering
sbmag.net

Louisiana Downs : Across the Board / by Scott “Scooter” Anderson

Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack might replace “First Call” with “Everything Old is New Again” as its call to post. That’s because the new ownership and management team at Bossier City’s horse racing venue is preserving its history while looking to a bigger, brighter future. Louisiana Downs operates as a racino -a combination of a racetrack and a casino. It opened in 1974 with approximately 15,000 fans in attendance for the first day of its inaugural meet. In its glory days throughout the 1970s and ’80s, it set numerous national records for handle and attendance.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Natchitoches Times

Six NSU alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line

Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in for the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Radio 710 KEEL

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

VR medical training coming to Shreveport

CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Rumbling Noise Angering Broadmoor Residents in Shreveport

This morning, I was convinced that the world was coming to an end. I went out into the backyard of my Broadmoor home at about 6AM, and after clearing the cobwebs out and getting ready to start the day, I noticed the strangest sound. It was loud enough to certainly be noticeable and borderline annoying, yet, you can tell the source of the sound was relatively far away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City

Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
arklatexweekend.com

9 great things for this weekend: Sept. 9-11

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve included as many events surrounding the anniversary of September 11 in this list as well. Have a great weekend everyone!. 10:00am - 10:00pm (Also on Saturday) This year they will have more events and more fun. Don’t miss the Hay Bale Decorating Contest!...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy