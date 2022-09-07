Read full article on original website
James Whitcomb
2d ago
Should not be against the law to reward real workers at the expense of the lazy unproductive union non-labor
Louis Bailey
2d ago
in any company, the give out of raises is different for everyone for different reasons, however I do see what's going on here, & like every situation some people are not gonna be happy with the process
Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
What kind of pay raise can U.S. workers expect in 2023?
As Americans try to cope with the highest inflation in 40 years, employers around the U.S. plan to offer their workers next year an annual raise of 4%, a new survey shows. That's roughly in line with the median pay bump employees got in 2022, according to Salary.com, a provider of compensation software and analytics. Last year was the first year in roughly a decade that employers significantly upped their employee compensation budgets.
A Tax Credit Was Meant to Help Marginalized Workers Get Permanent Jobs. Instead It’s Subsidizing Temp Work.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Funded in part by the Abrams Nieman Fellowship for Local Investigative Journalism at Harvard University. DeMond Bush was living in his friend’s basement in Louisville, Kentucky, in...
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state’s voters to ultimately decide the law’s fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum...
Amex pushed White employees out, promoted Black colleagues to meet racial quotas, lawsuit alleges
The attorney representing a former American Express manager who is suing the company for terminating him allegedly because he is White told Fox News that the credit card giant has a documented history of treating White employees as "second class citizens." Brian Netzel, a 63-year-old White male, worked at American...
Washington Examiner
Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement
A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
LAW・
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
JOBS・
The Reason LongHorn Steakhouse Is Facing A Class-Action Lawsuit
LongHorn Steakhouse has a nationwide presence in the United States, and while there are benefits to growth on that scale, there are some drawbacks as well. One of those potential downsides relates to a class action lawsuit the brand is facing. According to the company website, LongHorn Steakhouse began in...
2 More Railroad Unions Agree to New Carrier Contract
Another 6,000 rail workers will soon vote to ratify terms of a new contract that’s good through 2024, as carriers and unions chip away at a nearly three-year collective bargaining dispute. Two more unions said Friday they’ve struck tentative agreements with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the group negotiating on behalf of carriers, that will now go before workers for a vote. The agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) involve about 6,000 workers. They join the more than 5,000 workers whose unions struck tentative deals with employers earlier this week. “Our members...
Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage
Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
JOBS・
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August.
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
geekwire.com
Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers
Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997
August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
Nervous about recession layoffs, employees are toning down remote work and higher pay demands
Workers are thinking twice about asking for a raise or to work from home. After several months of workers feeling more powerful than their bosses, the tides are turning. More than half of employees (58%) believe their bosses have the higher ground in the workplace, finds a new survey conducted by the Harris Poll for Bloomberg. That’s a 5% jump since January.
