Labor Issues

James Whitcomb
2d ago

Should not be against the law to reward real workers at the expense of the lazy unproductive union non-labor

Louis Bailey
2d ago

in any company, the give out of raises is different for everyone for different reasons, however I do see what's going on here, & like every situation some people are not gonna be happy with the process

Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
CBS Pittsburgh

What kind of pay raise can U.S. workers expect in 2023?

As Americans try to cope with the highest inflation in 40 years, employers around the U.S. plan to offer their workers next year an annual raise of 4%, a new survey shows. That's roughly in line with the median pay bump employees got in 2022, according to Salary.com, a provider of compensation software and analytics. Last year was the first year in roughly a decade that employers significantly upped their employee compensation budgets.
Washington Examiner

Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement

A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Sourcing Journal

2 More Railroad Unions Agree to New Carrier Contract

Another 6,000 rail workers will soon vote to ratify terms of a new contract that’s good through 2024, as carriers and unions chip away at a nearly three-year collective bargaining dispute. Two more unions said Friday they’ve struck tentative agreements with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the group negotiating on behalf of carriers, that will now go before workers for a vote.  The agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) involve about 6,000 workers. They join the more than 5,000 workers whose unions struck tentative deals with employers earlier this week.  “Our members...
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
geekwire.com

Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers

Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES

