Agriculture

TechCrunch

Klim harvests $6.6M seed to get more farmers growing greener

Its digital platform, launched in an early pilot phase in May last year, now has around 1,700 farmers signed up to get support to make a quicker switch away from conventional farming methods that are associated with denuded soils and broader environmental harms — not least climate change itself, with global food production responsible for a quarter of climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions, more than 80% of which comes from agriculture.
Salon

Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Whether to spend money on outer space exploration or to apply it to solve serious problems on Earth, like climate change and food shortages, is a contentious debate. But one argument in favor of space exploration highlights benefits that do, in fact, help study, monitor and address serious concerns like climate change and food production.
International Business Times

Fewer U.S. Tractor Dealerships Raise Costs For Farmers As Sector Consolidates

More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. Buyouts of local mom-and-pop dealers have reduced...
beefmagazine.com

USDA announces additional $21.9m for meat and poultry supply chains

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million. This year’s awards will fund projects in 37 states and will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey

It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
CBS Pittsburgh

More hungry Americans are using food banks for the first time

Food pantries across the U.S. say they're struggling to meet demand as the rising cost of groceries is forcing more Americans to opt for donated meals.A recent survey from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks, found that 155 food pantries reported a jump in families coming to their door. "People coming through and they're not just getting for their family, but they might have a sister or a brother they're getting a little bit extra for," Tehma Smith Wilson, who runs a food pantry in Baltimore, told CBS News. Fuel prices may be easing, but grocery costs are up the most...
GreenMatters

Do Cows Like to Be Milked? The Process of Milk Production, Explained

The age-old question, do cows like being milked, lingers in the minds of curious dairy consumers and animal lovers alike. The answer to the question lies within the dairy production process, but not many people are familiar with the process. Let's take an in-depth look at dairy production, including issues with the treatment of cattle and milk production.
Agriculture Online

Best of All Around the Farm

Farmers are true problem-solvers and inventors. See some innovative solutions in this All Around the Farm video. To submit an idea to All Around the Farm, fill out this form.
Popculture

Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued

Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
Simplemost

How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
