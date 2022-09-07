Food pantries across the U.S. say they're struggling to meet demand as the rising cost of groceries is forcing more Americans to opt for donated meals.A recent survey from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks, found that 155 food pantries reported a jump in families coming to their door. "People coming through and they're not just getting for their family, but they might have a sister or a brother they're getting a little bit extra for," Tehma Smith Wilson, who runs a food pantry in Baltimore, told CBS News. Fuel prices may be easing, but grocery costs are up the most...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO