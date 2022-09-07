Read full article on original website
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
TechCrunch
Klim harvests $6.6M seed to get more farmers growing greener
Its digital platform, launched in an early pilot phase in May last year, now has around 1,700 farmers signed up to get support to make a quicker switch away from conventional farming methods that are associated with denuded soils and broader environmental harms — not least climate change itself, with global food production responsible for a quarter of climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions, more than 80% of which comes from agriculture.
Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Whether to spend money on outer space exploration or to apply it to solve serious problems on Earth, like climate change and food shortages, is a contentious debate. But one argument in favor of space exploration highlights benefits that do, in fact, help study, monitor and address serious concerns like climate change and food production.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
Biologists in Minnesota are Finding More Insecticides in Whitetail Deer Than Ever Before
In a 2019 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Ungulate Research study, scientists found insecticides in 61 percent of whitetail deer spleens examined. That percentage has risen to 94 in a recently published continuation of the study based on collections made in 2021. The insecticides that the MDNR is testing...
International Business Times
Fewer U.S. Tractor Dealerships Raise Costs For Farmers As Sector Consolidates
More farm equipment dealers are going out of business, leaving a handful of companies with control of a large swathe of the market and greater ability to set prices for selling and repairing equipment, according to interviews with farmers, equipment dealers and analysts. Buyouts of local mom-and-pop dealers have reduced...
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces additional $21.9m for meat and poultry supply chains
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million. This year’s awards will fund projects in 37 states and will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey
It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
Thrillist
Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella
Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
Animals farmed: China’s pork inflation, rabbit farm closes and UK mega-farms
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Meet the Maine woman that is the only glass eel farmer in the U.S.
Sara Rademaker, owner of American Unagi, stands among glass eel tanks. Photo by Grace Terry. Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Sara Rademaker is the president and founder of the only glass eel farm in the...
One Green Planet
USDA Dropping Fish-Flavored Vaccines From the Sky to Stop Spread of Rabies in Raccoons
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual oral rabies vaccination distribution project to help prevent the spread of rabies in raccoons. However, this year they’re doing things a little differently. Source: NEWS CENTER Maine/Youtube. The project will focus on the spread of rabies in raccoons in the...
More hungry Americans are using food banks for the first time
Food pantries across the U.S. say they're struggling to meet demand as the rising cost of groceries is forcing more Americans to opt for donated meals.A recent survey from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks, found that 155 food pantries reported a jump in families coming to their door. "People coming through and they're not just getting for their family, but they might have a sister or a brother they're getting a little bit extra for," Tehma Smith Wilson, who runs a food pantry in Baltimore, told CBS News. Fuel prices may be easing, but grocery costs are up the most...
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
Do Cows Like to Be Milked? The Process of Milk Production, Explained
The age-old question, do cows like being milked, lingers in the minds of curious dairy consumers and animal lovers alike. The answer to the question lies within the dairy production process, but not many people are familiar with the process. Let's take an in-depth look at dairy production, including issues with the treatment of cattle and milk production.
Agriculture Online
Best of All Around the Farm
Farmers are true problem-solvers and inventors. See some innovative solutions in this All Around the Farm video. To submit an idea to All Around the Farm, fill out this form.
Not like udder milk: Synthetic dairy milk made without cows may be coming to a supermarket near you
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals – including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical...
Popculture
Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued
Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp
With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
