As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO