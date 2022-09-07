Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco messes with time in first trailer for new rom-com
The first trailer for The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's new rom-com has dropped. Meet Cute, directed by Alex Lehmann, sees Cuoco's Sheila travel through time via a tanning bed. In the trailer, Sheila meets Gary, played by The Suicide Squad's Davidson, in a New York City...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
digitalspy.com
The Little Mermaid remake teases classic song in first trailer
Disney has released a gorgeous first trailer for The Little Mermaid's live-action remake, swimming into cinemas next year. The trailer was unveiled during Disney's big panel today (September 9) at the D23 Expo, and it ends with a teaser of Halle Bailey's Ariel delivering the iconic song 'Part of Your World'.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
digitalspy.com
TV advert with song Archibald Smith
Can anybody remember a TV advert from the early 90s which had a song. His name is Archibald Smith he is not very rich as the lyrics. What was the advert for and what was the song from?. bananaman_007 wrote: ». Can anybody remember a TV advert from the early...
digitalspy.com
Royal family 1969 documentary
It being shown, I was 8 In 1969., it wouldn't be re shown in her lifetime. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. I think that the Queen requested many years ago that it was never to be broadcast in full again.
digitalspy.com
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
digitalspy.com
Amazon cancels Paper Girls after one season
Amazon has cancelled Paper Girls after just one season. The coming-of-age show was based on a graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, and its eight-episode first season only premiered back in July. The show was a sci-fi drama about a group of 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls -...
digitalspy.com
See How They Run is inspired by The Mousetrap true story
See How They Run is a terrific all-star murder-mystery that has a meta edge as its cast of suspects are involved with The Mousetrap. The long-running Agatha Christie play implores viewers to not reveal the ending and in the spirit of Christie, that's not what we're about to do here for See How They Run. Instead, we're going to delve into the various tidbits you learn about The Mousetrap in the movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
digitalspy.com
First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde
The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
digitalspy.com
9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Warren is devastated after learning the truth about Joel, while James hatches a devious scheme. Meanwhile, Sam and Zoe open up to each other about their pasts, and Victor's return story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
‘Bridgerton’: Why Penelope Featherington is Always Wearing Yellow, According to Season 1 Costume Designer
'Bridgerton' has brilliant costumes, from wedding dresses to ball gowns, and Penelope Featherington's yellow dresses are iconic — both for their brightness and her disdain for them — and there's a reason she's always in the bright hue.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
digitalspy.com
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
