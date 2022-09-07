ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?

A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Little Mermaid remake teases classic song in first trailer

Disney has released a gorgeous first trailer for The Little Mermaid's live-action remake, swimming into cinemas next year. The trailer was unveiled during Disney's big panel today (September 9) at the D23 Expo, and it ends with a teaser of Halle Bailey's Ariel delivering the iconic song 'Part of Your World'.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
digitalspy.com

TV advert with song Archibald Smith

Can anybody remember a TV advert from the early 90s which had a song. His name is Archibald Smith he is not very rich as the lyrics. What was the advert for and what was the song from?. bananaman_007 wrote: ». Can anybody remember a TV advert from the early...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Royal family 1969 documentary

It being shown, I was 8 In 1969., it wouldn't be re shown in her lifetime. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. I think that the Queen requested many years ago that it was never to be broadcast in full again.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit

Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Anne Hathaway
digitalspy.com

Amazon cancels Paper Girls after one season

Amazon has cancelled Paper Girls after just one season. The coming-of-age show was based on a graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, and its eight-episode first season only premiered back in July. The show was a sci-fi drama about a group of 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls -...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

See How They Run is inspired by The Mousetrap true story

See How They Run is a terrific all-star murder-mystery that has a meta edge as its cast of suspects are involved with The Mousetrap. The long-running Agatha Christie play implores viewers to not reveal the ending and in the spirit of Christie, that's not what we're about to do here for See How They Run. Instead, we're going to delve into the various tidbits you learn about The Mousetrap in the movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies
digitalspy.com

First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde

The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Warren is devastated after learning the truth about Joel, while James hatches a devious scheme. Meanwhile, Sam and Zoe open up to each other about their pasts, and Victor's return story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History

As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return

Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy