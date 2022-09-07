Read full article on original website
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
3 Supplements Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Be Taking Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 26, 2022 to include more expert insight. Thinning hair is one common beauty issue that can cause a serious blow to your confidence. Luckily, there are lots of prevention methods th...
These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15
Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
4 Ways To Get Thicker, Fuller Hair Over 40 Through Your Diet, According To Hair Experts
That saying “you are what you eat” rings true for your tresses, too. For optimal hair health, there are various nutrient-rich foods experts recommend adding to your diet. Whether you’re experiencing hair loss or thinning or just wan...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say
This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
Hair Stylists Say These 3 Quick Updos For Thinning Hair Hide Signs Of Hair Loss
If you’re seeing signs of hair loss (bald spots, more hair falling out in the shower, etc.), experts will say reevaluating your diet and visiting a doctor or hair specialist can help. In the meantime, you can still rock chic and elegant hair styles that will highlight your facial features and work for any occasion! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for tips, suggestions and insight. Read on for advice and quick style ideas from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles, Dr. Michael May, hair transplant surgeon and medical director at Wimpole Clinic, and Amr Salem, scalp micro-pigmentation specialist at INKredible Scalp.
Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair
As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Celeb hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai reveals hair mistakes that are aging you, including the wrong way to cover your grays
THE wrong move with makeup or skincare could make you look older – but a few hair mistakes could be aging you, too. Celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai tells the U.S. Sun which errors women make with their strands that could add years to their appearance – and what to do instead.
Is CBD Suitable For All Skin Types?
The common skincare products available in the market may not be suitable for every skin type, as they might cause some allergic reactions. People with sensitive and acne-prone skin might find it difficult to choose products that can be suitable for them. But CBD has become a common solution for all, as it can suit all skin types. This organic compound won’t lead to any adverse reactions on your skin because of its ability to promote your skin health naturally.
The Two Drinks You Should Never Have For Gas & Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. If you struggle with chronic bloating, you may have tried many remedies, supplements, and diet changes to keep it at bay. While certain foods and b...
The Miracle Scalp & Hair Product Kandi Burruss Swears By Is Available At Target — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.If you’ve ever wondered how musician and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss achieves perfectly layered, healthy edges? Lucky for you, the secret is finally out — and it’s available at Target.‘RHOA’ STAR KANDI BURRUSS DOES NOT AGREE WITH FORMER COSTAR NENE LEAKES’ ALLEGATIONS THAT BRAVO & ANDY COHEN ARE ‘RACIST’Meet Miracle Drops, the soothing scalp and hair oil treatment that has revitalized the Bravolebrity’s scalp and brought her edges back...
Aspartame, artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of stroke
A new study finds that adults who consume about two packets of artificial sweeteners, or aspartame, are at a higher risk of having a stroke. While those who consumed similar amounts of sucralose appeared to have a higher risk of coronary heart disease.Sept. 9, 2022.
Does collagen help you lose weight?
Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously
The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
