Read full article on original website
Related
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
‘Bridgerton’: Why Penelope Featherington is Always Wearing Yellow, According to Season 1 Costume Designer
'Bridgerton' has brilliant costumes, from wedding dresses to ball gowns, and Penelope Featherington's yellow dresses are iconic — both for their brightness and her disdain for them — and there's a reason she's always in the bright hue.
Comments / 0