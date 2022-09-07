Read full article on original website
Related
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
Can You Still Drive and Get Your Kicks on Route 66?
It seems like an interesting question. Can you drive from start to finish on Route 66? Of course, we know the song but is it still possible?. Route 66 encompasses a lot of history from Chicago Illinois all the way through Los Angeles California. There are many places to stop. There is much to see. If you started on one end and drove all the way through the other would you be able to make the drive without any interruptions?
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St. According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free […]
KFDA
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Need New Books? Time For Annual Amarillo Library Book Sale.
Books are great for a lot of things. They a take a room from drab to intellectual in a split-second. They fill up unused space on shelves. Sometimes, they're even great for reading. That's the part I'm most excited about. This weekend marks the return of Amarillo Library's annual book...
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery
I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
abc7amarillo.com
Employee rescued after getting stuck in elevator at Owens Corning fiberglass plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An employee got stuck in an elevator at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. The plant is located south of Loop 335 and Washington. According to Randall County Fire, the elevator in the tall tower on the west end of the plant malfunctioned. The Randall County...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
KFDA
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
What Do Brisket And A Garden Have In Common In Amarillo? Sep 17.
I recently wrote about some of the community gardens we have in the area. I think they're great, and they do an awesome job of providing neighborhoods and our communities with skills and healthy food. One of our local community gardens is having a big shindig coming up on Sep...
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 1