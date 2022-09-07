ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
TheStreet

Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End

Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
u.today

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks SHIB Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Says Altcoin That’s Exploded 250% in Two Weeks Will Continue Parabolic Run – Here’s His Target

A widely-followed crypto trader is expressing bullish sentiment on one altcoin that has surged by triple digits in a fortnight. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,700 Twitter followers that based on the Fibonacci indicator, Luna Classic (LUNC) will continue rallying on the condition that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) “hold up.”
dailyhodl.com

Chainalysis and Law Enforcement Seize $30,000,000 Worth of Crypto Stolen in Axie Infinity (AXS) Hack

A blockchain data platform company says about $30 million from the $600 million hack of Axie Infinity (AXS) in March is now in the hands of law enforcement. North Korean-linked hackers, known as the Lazarus Group, are responsible for the theft from the online blockchain-based video game Axie Infinity, says Erin Plante, senior director of investigations at Chainalysis.
ambcrypto.com

‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…

Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
dailyhodl.com

White House Report Questions Energy Use of Bitcoin and Crypto Assets

The amount of electricity used by Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies exacerbates climate change, according to a new report from the White House. The report stems from an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to address rising concerns about the environmental impacts of cryptocurrencies as the industry’s popularity grows.
