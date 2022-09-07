Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called the May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says ‘Now Is the Time’ To Flip Bullish on BTC
The digital assets analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the time is right to purchase the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,100 Twitter followers that BTC is in a “full test” of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model. “It may...
Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End
Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
dailyhodl.com
Robinhood Working To Provide Transfers for Cardano (ADA) and All Other Crypto Assets on Its Platform
Retail trading giant Robinhood is working on enabling external transfers for the Ethereum (ETH) competitor Cardano (ADA). The firm, which cited customer demand as its reason for listing the ADA earlier this month, is again listening to a customer request on Twitter to be able to transfer Cardano. Says the...
u.today
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks SHIB Community: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Trading at a Discount, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s What Could Fuel BTC Recovery
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks Bitcoin (BTC) is trading for less than it should be. McGlone says in a new report that he views Bitcoin as akin to internet stocks in 2001-2002. “Our graphic shows Bitcoin consolidating at the steepest-ever discount to its 100-week moving average. What’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says One DeFi Altcoin Is an ‘Absolute Steal’, Updates Outlook on Compound and Axie Infinity
A popular crypto trader says that the native asset of the lending and borrowing platform Aave (AAVE) may surge to around $300 by the second quarter of 2023. Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,700 Twitter followers that buying AAVE as it trades sideways could be an absolute steal given the huge upside potential.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Spark Massive 200% Rally – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that we’re entering into the final phase of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 387,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto could see an enormous increase in price after finding its bear market bottom in the fall or winter.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Activity Is Sending a Bullish Signal for BTC, Says deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why
The CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group, Nigel Green, says that recent activity by Bitcoin (BTC) whales is making him bullish on the flagship crypto asset. According to Green, one of the reasons he is bullish is that Bitcoin whales could be preparing to jump back into the market after a period of selling.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Altcoin That’s Exploded 250% in Two Weeks Will Continue Parabolic Run – Here’s His Target
A widely-followed crypto trader is expressing bullish sentiment on one altcoin that has surged by triple digits in a fortnight. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,700 Twitter followers that based on the Fibonacci indicator, Luna Classic (LUNC) will continue rallying on the condition that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) “hold up.”
dailyhodl.com
Chainalysis and Law Enforcement Seize $30,000,000 Worth of Crypto Stolen in Axie Infinity (AXS) Hack
A blockchain data platform company says about $30 million from the $600 million hack of Axie Infinity (AXS) in March is now in the hands of law enforcement. North Korean-linked hackers, known as the Lazarus Group, are responsible for the theft from the online blockchain-based video game Axie Infinity, says Erin Plante, senior director of investigations at Chainalysis.
ambcrypto.com
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
1 Growth Stock to Buy Ahead of the Trillion-Dollar Metaverse Opportunity
Meta Platforms has invested over $15 billion in its metaverse ambitions since the beginning of 2021. That cash burn has dealt a blow to the company's bottom line recently, but it could pay off in the long run. Investors can buy Meta Platforms stock now at a steep discount to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Could Explode by Up to 110%, According to Coin Bureau Host – Here’s His Timeline
The host of YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau has bullish sentiment for smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) despite current headwinds. In a new video, the analyst known as Guy tells his 2.1 million subscribers that ADA could surge by more than twice its current value after it plunged by over 50% since May.
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Total Value Locked on Ethereum and Other Chains Decreasing to ‘Alarming’ Levels: DappRadar Report
A new DappRadar report is sounding the alarm over the sharp decrease of capital residing in the decentralized finance (DeFi) subsector. The report highlights that the total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi space witnessed a massive 70% decline in just eight months. According to the data acquisition and analysis...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Predicts Sizeable Gains for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst thinks both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) could capitalize on their recent momentum and move even higher. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,800 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could soon surge by another 8% if it reaches $21,700. “Squeeze came. $21,000ish hit....
dailyhodl.com
White House Report Questions Energy Use of Bitcoin and Crypto Assets
The amount of electricity used by Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies exacerbates climate change, according to a new report from the White House. The report stems from an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to address rising concerns about the environmental impacts of cryptocurrencies as the industry’s popularity grows.
