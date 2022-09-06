Read full article on original website
News 12
New Jersey home to the most ethnically diverse city in the US, WalletHub says
New Jersey is home to the most ethnically diverse city in the country – Jersey City – according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key metrics: ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity. Across the tri-state area, New York also...
Thrillist
New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter
The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
These 12 Small Towns Have Been Named Best In New Jersey
We all have that one place in mind throughout the state which is our favorite spot to be in New Jersey. It could be the town you grew up in or even where you’re residing now but what makes select towns across the state the best of the best?
wrnjradio.com
HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
Many of the worst nursing homes in N.J. have not gotten any better, report shows. Here’s the list.
More than six months after a state watchdog flagged New Jersey’s worst nursing homes, the Office of the State Comptroller said more than have failed to improve their quality of care. In an updated report released on Thursday, the comptroller complained that the nursing homes it had identified received...
NJ prisoners don’t deserve the luxury of air conditioning (Opinion)
A report from the NJ Department of Corrections ombudsman was released this week bemoaning the fact that many prisoners don’t reside in the comfort of air conditioning. First you may wonder, what is this ombudsman office?. From nj.gov…. “The Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson acts as an independent set...
Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
anash.org
Fraudster Abandons Shaimos in Storage Units
An individual who ran a shaimos truck in New Jersey took money from local residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units. An individual who ran a shaimos truck in Lakewood, New Jersey took money from local residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units that are now up for auction.
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters
New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
Energy bills for millions of N.J. gas customers will soon soar by as much as 25%
Millions of New Jerseyans’ energy bills will soon spike by as much as 25% as winter approaches. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the rate hikes for natural gas on Wednesday after companies argued its rising cost forced them to raise prices for their customers up and down the state.
Expensive winter ahead: Natural gas rates going up in NJ
TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
Men's room attendant celebrates Tumbleweed Tuesday after Labor Day
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a big nothing burger to me.
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
Cruel summer: Temps topped 90 degrees in NJ prisons without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey
New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
roi-nj.com
New chief of blood disorders named at N.J.’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center
Following an extensive national search, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health appointed Dr. Matthew Matasar chief of blood disorders at New Jersey’s leading cancer center and the only one in the state designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. In his new...
NJ finally got soaked: What does it mean for the drought?
After months of hot dry weather in New Jersey, we finally got a good soaking on Tuesday, and showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but does this mean the Garden State’s drought concerns are over?. According to Rutgers University-based state climatologist Dave Robinson, the answer is absolutely not.
