Politics

Thrillist

New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter

The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
ENVIRONMENT
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

These 12 Small Towns Have Been Named Best In New Jersey

We all have that one place in mind throughout the state which is our favorite spot to be in New Jersey. It could be the town you grew up in or even where you’re residing now but what makes select towns across the state the best of the best?
TRAVEL
wrnjradio.com

HUD publishes 2023 fair market rents, new calculations increase rental subsidies up to 13% in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Wednesday published Fair Market Rents (FMRs) for Fiscal Year 2023. FMRs, published annually, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover gross rents (rent and utility expenses) on 40 percent of the rental housing units in an area. Nationally, FMRs will increase by an average of approximately 10 percent, enabling more households with housing vouchers to access affordable, stable housing.
HOUSE RENT
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Heads up, NJ: Property tax relief applications about to start

TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: Applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
INCOME TAX
anash.org

Fraudster Abandons Shaimos in Storage Units

An individual who ran a shaimos truck in New Jersey took money from local residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units. An individual who ran a shaimos truck in Lakewood, New Jersey took money from local residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units that are now up for auction.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Linus Realestate#U S Census Bureau
WHYY

N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters

New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
INCOME TAX
Politics
NJ.com

Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction

While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
INCOME TAX
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

