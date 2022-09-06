Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started
(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business. Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation. "It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed. Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business. "It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained. Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
thevarsitynews.net
100 Glynn Ct.
$795 - One Bedroom Apartment In Boston Edison - Fully remodeled apartment in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit. This beautiful 750 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, new cabinets, new counter tops & appliances included. Water and heat included. Resident pays for cooking gas & electric. Street parking is available. Monitored security cameras throughout common areas. Laundry next door.. This building is located just 8 minutes from Downtown Detroit, 6 minutes from Wayne State University, and 4 minutes from the nearest Q-Line station. Pet Friendly with fees,. $750 per month. 1 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.
awesomemitten.com
24 Fall Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee to Help Plan a Fall Romantic Getaway in Michigan
Fall can be a very romantic time of year to plan a getaway in Michigan. With vibrant colors all around, Flint and Genesee County offer charming towns with scenic views. Plus, there are plenty of indoor activities for fall romantic getaways in Michigan’s Genesee County. Use our list of...
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
Rats in a kitchen are only fun in a Disney movie: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
What happened to Breanna? Listen to our new season of the Michigan Crime Stories podcast
That’s the voice of Lenard Cobb, and it is the first one you’ll hear as you listen to the new four-part season of our Michigan Crime Stories podcast, “What happened to Breanna?”. Cobb’s eldest daughter would have been 27 this year. But, at 13, she was found...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island
(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Drip fashion event celebrates black entrepreneurs at Riverside Marina on Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) is hosting a fashion event celebrating black designers and entrepreneurs in Detroit. Detroit Drip is being held at the Riverside Marina on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registered businesses will showcase a model in an outfit of their choice.
Re-homing of iconic Detroit bandshell behind schedule, but moving forward
The structure was originally on the chopping block for demolition when the city sold the site to Amazon for a massive distribution center, currently being built.
