Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
CBS Detroit

Venture 313 looking for entrepreneurs in Detroit to help get started

(CBS DETROIT) - April Anderson said her sales and profitability at Good Cakes and Bakes in Detroit have increased since Venture 313 became involved in her business. Anderson said she applied for funding back in 2017 and was awarded $200,000 to help expand her business and get important advisory services from the non-profit organization, including guidance from the Dan Gilbert Foundation. "It feels good, it really does," Anderson exclaimed. Anderson is expected to open a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility in a few months to help support her growing shipping business. "It's definitely grown faster than we expected," Anderson explained. Venture 313 announced today it would allocate 10 millions dollars in funding over the next three years in hopes to find many more success storie like with April Anderson and Good Cakes and Bakes. 
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
thevarsitynews.net

100 Glynn Ct.

$795 - One Bedroom Apartment In Boston Edison - Fully remodeled apartment in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit. This beautiful 750 sq. ft. one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, new cabinets, new counter tops & appliances included. Water and heat included. Resident pays for cooking gas & electric. Street parking is available. Monitored security cameras throughout common areas. Laundry next door.. This building is located just 8 minutes from Downtown Detroit, 6 minutes from Wayne State University, and 4 minutes from the nearest Q-Line station. Pet Friendly with fees,. $750 per month. 1 month security deposit. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 600 credit score required.
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
wcsx.com

Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire

I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
CBS Detroit

Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS Detroit)  - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
97.9 WGRD

Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
