Oil settles below $90 as recession fears mount
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled sharply lower on Wednesday, slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks.
Inflation expectations are collapsing and the Fed may be only reading 'half of the story,' Credit Suisse chief stock strategist says
Inflation expectations are "collapsing" and markets are pricing sub-2% inflation next year. That's contrary to what the Fed has suggested, with plans to remain hawkish in the near-term. But they only have "half the story," and a recession might not be imminent, Jonathan Golub said. Market expectations for inflation are...
Oil rises over 3% on supply threats, still set for weekly drop
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over 3% on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although futures were set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown
"Give us turbines, and we'll turn on Nord Stream tomorrow," Putin said, blaming Western sanctions for the gas pipeline halt, per media reports.
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
U.K.・
BBC
King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced
King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
U.K.・
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
CNBC
Oil prices near eight-month lows on demand concerns
Crude prices edged up about 1% on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session as some technical traders bought the dip and Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers. That price increase came despite a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories, news...
NBC Sports
India faces final warning from IOC before possible ban of country name, flag
Athletes from India will not be allowed to compete under the country’s name and flag at the Olympics and other international sports events unless the nation’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) resolves governance issues in the next three months. The International Olympic Committee Executive Board announced Thursday a final...
Fed's Evans says inflation read could inform Sept rate meeting
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said that next week's inflation report could be "informative" on how much the Fed should raise interest rates next week, with his attention on how broad inflation pressures remain.
