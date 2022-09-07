ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Insider

Inflation expectations are collapsing and the Fed may be only reading 'half of the story,' Credit Suisse chief stock strategist says

Inflation expectations are "collapsing" and markets are pricing sub-2% inflation next year. That's contrary to what the Fed has suggested, with plans to remain hawkish in the near-term. But they only have "half the story," and a recession might not be imminent, Jonathan Golub said. Market expectations for inflation are...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral

A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
U.K.
BBC

King Charles III: First visit to Wales as the King announced

King Charles III is set to visit Wales for the first time as the King on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the first minister on...
U.K.
BBC

Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Oil prices near eight-month lows on demand concerns

Crude prices edged up about 1% on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session as some technical traders bought the dip and Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers. That price increase came despite a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories, news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Sports

India faces final warning from IOC before possible ban of country name, flag

Athletes from India will not be allowed to compete under the country’s name and flag at the Olympics and other international sports events unless the nation’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) resolves governance issues in the next three months. The International Olympic Committee Executive Board announced Thursday a final...
SPORTS

