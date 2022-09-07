Read full article on original website
What the Ethereum Merge means for the blockchain’s layer-2 solutions
Ethereum is just over a week away from officially moving to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain with the Merge slated for completion around Sept. 13–15. With the transition, Ethereum would abandon its current proof-of-work (PoW) chain, eliminating miners from the ecosystem. Ethereum is a vast ecosystem with thousands of decentralized...
Web3 search engine attracts big backers in drive to hand power back to users
A new protocol has bold ambitions to become the feed of Web3. RSS3 is an open-sourced information syndication protocol — a search engine that delivers an aggregated human-readable feed about every crypto wallet in existence. The project has been built on three core ideologies: Transparency, decentralization and modularity. Founders...
Web3 and Blockchain World is coming Nov. 8–9 to the Metro Toronto Convention Center
Co-hosted by the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) and MCI Canada, registration is now open for Web3 and Blockchain World (W3B), to be held on Nov. 8 and 9, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada. Formerly known as Blockchain Revolution Global, W3B is a global event bringing together the foremost leaders, thinkers and innovators in the Web3 ecosystem to educate, inspire and prepare you to be part of the transformation that Web3 and blockchain are bringing to business, government and society. The event, hosted online in 2020, had 210 speakers and attendees representing 45 countries. Over two thirds of attendees were senior management.
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up
Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. The Crypto Valley Association (CVA), based in the Swiss Canton of Zug’s self-proclaimed "crypto valley," will spearhead the partnership with its counterpart in Dubai to connect a growing group of blockchain communities in Switzerland and the Middle East.
Which countries are the worst for crypto taxation? New study lists top five
Global cryptocurrency taxation rules significantly vary among countries, and some jurisdictions have come up with extremely tough crypto tax policies for their residents. In a new study by crypto analytics firm Coincub, Belgium is referred to as the worst country in the world in terms of crypto taxation for residents. That is according to in-house rankings covering taxation aspects like taxes on crypto income or crypto capital gains.
Weekly active crypto devs drops over 26% over the last 3 months
The crypto industry has seen more than a 26% reduction in weekly active developers over the last three months amid a prolonged market slump, the latest data shows. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four leading smart contract platforms — Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana and Cosmos — experienced even higher drop-off, clocking 30.5%, 43.6%, 48.4% and 48.9%, respectively, reductions in developer activity over the last three months.
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC
“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
Ethereum's potential fork ETHPOW has crashed 80% since debut — More pain ahead?
The listing of ETHPOW (ETHW) across multiple crypto exchanges has been followed by a huge drop in price despite some initial success. On the daily chart, ETHW's price dropped by more than 80% to $25 on Sept. 10, over a month after its market debut. For starters, ETHPOW only exists...
Insiders’ guide to real-life crypto OGs: Part 1
Crypto OGs — slang for Original Gangsters — have acquired almost a mythical and godly reputation in an industry populated with libertarians, anti-government rebels, innovators, get-rich-quick scammers, hackers and degen investors with rampant gambling addictions and toxic social media behavior. Who are these OGs exactly? Unlike the rich...
Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
DeFi DApps activity rises 3.7% in August for first time since May — Report
DeFi dapps showed a slight recovery for the first time since May, with the daily average of unique active wallets (UAWs) increasing 3.7% on a month-over-month basis, according to a report from DappRadar. The rise was partially driven by the Flow protocol, which rose 577% UAW due to Instagram's support...
Bitpanda aims to entice crypto investors to TradFi by adding commodities
The Vienna-based fintech unicorn Bitpanda is harkening back to the ways of traditional finance (TradFi) through new offerings on its exchange platform. By adding commodities to its list of available investment options, Bitpanda aims to provide its users to benefit from short-term price fluctuations in more traditional instruments, such as oil, natural gas and wheat.
Ether price could ‘decouple’ from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis
Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Wednesday report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum upgrade would introduce institutional investors to staking yields similar to certain instruments such...
SBF and the Mooch tie the knot as FTX Ventures takes 30% stake of SkyBridge Capital
FTX Ventures, an arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, will acquire a 30% stake in alternative asset manager SkyBridge Capital, the firms announced Sept. 9. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but SkyBridge will use $40 million of the proceeds to purchase cryptocurrencies to hold as a long-term investment, according to a statement.
Bitcoin is a 'wild card' set to outperform, says Bloomberg analyst
Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone has labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “wild card” which is “ripe” to outperform once traditional stocks finally bottom out. In a five-part Twitter thread on Sept. 7 to his 52,600 followers, McGlone explained that while the United States (U.S.) Federal Reserve tightening will likely determine the direction of the stock market, Bitcoin remains a “wildcard” that could buck the trend, stating:
ETH Merge will change the way enterprises view Ethereum for business
A recent report from the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA) highlights how the Ethereum ecosystem has matured to a point where the network can be used by businesses to solve real-world problems. From supply chain management use cases to payment solutions utilized by companies like Visa and PayPal, the report demonstrates how the Ethereum network has grown to become one of the most valued public blockchains.
How to add Arbitrum to MetaMask?
Arbitrum is one of Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solutions designed to improve smart contracts’ efficiency and transaction execution on the network while reducing fees drastically and adding extra privacy features. L2 networks are software that sit on top of the base layer of a blockchain like Bitcoin or Ethereum to boost the platform’s efficiency and offer inexpensive transactions.
