Co-hosted by the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) and MCI Canada, registration is now open for Web3 and Blockchain World (W3B), to be held on Nov. 8 and 9, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada. Formerly known as Blockchain Revolution Global, W3B is a global event bringing together the foremost leaders, thinkers and innovators in the Web3 ecosystem to educate, inspire and prepare you to be part of the transformation that Web3 and blockchain are bringing to business, government and society. The event, hosted online in 2020, had 210 speakers and attendees representing 45 countries. Over two thirds of attendees were senior management.

