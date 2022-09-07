Read full article on original website
Go Dig: Largest Idaho Diamond Found Was Northwest Of Twin Falls
There are still several weeks of great weather in Idaho to get out and dig for precious stones. What many southern Idahoans might not be aware of, is the fact that the largest state diamond ever discovered was just a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls. Diamonds are perhaps...
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend
Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway
For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year
The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Are Twin Falls ID Fast Food Employees Grossly Underpaid?
Fast-food wages have been in the news recently as some states are considering increasing pay for these staffers. In Idaho, the average pay for an industry professional is less than $15 an hour. If you want to know just how hard fast food employees work, just drive down Blue Lakes...
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane
When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
Watch: Hilarious Idaho TikTok Star Shares Hack to Keep Property Taxes Low
I don’t have a TikTok account, but that doesn’t stop me from watching hilarious TikTok videos. I actually have a bookmark on my computer to search for Idaho TikTok content and the results are similar to the state of Idaho. The good content is sparse. Just kidding, Idaho is great but our social presence is lacking.
Jackpot Dispensary To Celebrate 1 Year As Some Boycott From North
A cannabis dispensary that opened nearly a year ago in Jackpot, Nevada, is preparing for a milestone, while some to the north haven't visited the community since and don't care to return any time soon. From the moment the announcement was made that Thrive Cannabis Marketplace would be setting up...
More Idahoans are Buckling Up
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of Idaho travelers choosing to put on a seat belt went up according to the latest survey. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) the use of seat belts in vehicles went up five percent from last year to 87.6 percent; in 2021 the survey showed seat belt use at 82.9 percent. “This increase in seat belt use is a good sign for Idaho because seat belts save lives,” said OHS Occupant Protection Program Manager Tabitha Smith. “We want everyone to buckle up. One click can save your life.” In 2021, 38 percent (103 people) of all fatalities in the state involved people not wearing a seat belt, according to OHS. Surviving a crash increases 50 percent by wearing a seat belt. The survey was conducted in June as survey teams watched more than 25,000 people driving at 180 sites across the state. The observers were looking for seat belt use in the front seat of vehicles.
Idaho Fish and Game Propose Tiger Muskie at Murtaugh Lake, Public Asked to Comment
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers might find a distinctive fish at the end of their line at Murtaugh Lake if Idaho fisheries managers decide to introduce the species. Tiger muskie, identifiable by their tiger-like patterns, are the topic of discussion at the Magic Valley Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a means to deal with non-game fish like common carp and Utah chub. Idaho Fish and Game said the fish, including Utah suckers, have impacted the number of sport fish available to anglers in the area. The Tiger muskie mainly survive from eating other fish and would be used to cut down the population carp, Utah chub and sucker. In turn the muskie could become a prize trophy fish for anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The Tiger muskie, which is a sterile hybrid species of Northern pike, can grow to lengths of more than 40 inches. Tiger muskie are found in other parts of Idaho where the record fish caught measured 52.5 inches and weighed in at 44.25 pounds. The agency is asking the public what they think about the proposal and is taking comments through September 30, by calling 208-324-4359.
Twin Falls Middle School Has A New Book Vending Machine And I’m Super Jealous
The Twin Falls School District has found a new incentive program for their students at South Hills Middle School and it is absolutely genius. There is a new book vending machine at the school, and students can get free books through good behavior. Twin Falls School Districts First Book Vending...
It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas? Why it is too Soon for Christmas in Twin Falls Stores
With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?
7 Things You May Have Missed at the Twin Falls County Fair this Year
The Twin Falls County Fair has come and gone, and many of us are sad that we will have to wait another year to go back. It is an event that while expensive and overcrowded, is something many look forward to year around. The food, the shows, the concert, the animals, games, smells, rides, and the atmosphere make for a week that many look forward to and enjoy. While the prices are high, you have a year to save and know what to expect, plus it only comes once a year, so it is ok to splurge a little. There is much to see and do, and unless you give yourself a decent amount of time, or go multiple days, odds are you are going to miss something. For those that were unable to go, or for those that were unable to see everything because they were prioritizing food or rides, here are some of the things you may have missed from the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair.
Its Way More Than Fluffy Friends At This Years Twin Falls Reptile Expo
If you like all types of living creatures, even the ones that aren't fluffy, the reptile expo is definitely for you. The Magic Valley Exotic Pet Expo is coming up and it is a great way to introduce yourself and your friends and family to the world of reptiles and amphibians.
3 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Known Are Currently For Sale
Twin Falls is pretty loyal to its local businesses. We like to show up for our local businesses. And I was pretty surprised when I was perusing some real estate sites that some Twin Falls businesses are surprisingly for sale. Slice. Located on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls, I...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:30 a.m. the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a car fire on westbound Interstate 84 when the passing vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. The Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
