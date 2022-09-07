Read full article on original website
Complaints prompt South Jacksonville to look at limits on number of household pets
The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees is exploring an ordinance that would limit the number of pets per household to six. Stewart at Summer Reading Club Program: 'We are very proud of these students for their commitment to reading'. 05:44. How many points did Calla Graham from Moline win in...
How many points did Schaefer Bates from Edwardsville win in Boys' 14 doubles USTA competitions by week ending June 11?
Edwardsville tennis player Schaefer Bates won 120 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending June 11. They are ranked 3,528th, down from 3,485th the week before. Their 120 points playing doubles equal... Posted in:. Places:. 08:45. 08:24.
City of Waterloo Ordinance Committee met Aug. 1
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Meeting Called to Order: 2:00pm Committee Members Present - Darter- C, Notheisen, Heller, Trantham, Hopkins, Others Present - Tom Smith, Dane Luke, Nathan Krebel, Shawn Kennedy, Matt... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:16. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 17:11. 16:55. 16:55.
One dead, another in custody after shooting in Granite City
One person is dead and another has been taken into police custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Granite City, police say. Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 14:03. 13:07. 13:07. 12:19. Salukis soccer continues streak of success; is...
Saturday Scoreboard
Jacksonville took down Southeast 64-20. Elsewhere in the Central State 8 last night, Chatham-Glenwood beat Normal U-High 70-28, SHG shut out Decatur-Eisenhower 63-0, and Decatur-MacArthur topped Lanphier 49-6. In the Sangamo Conference, Athens came back to win over Stanford-Olympia... Posted in:. Places:. 21:15. 21:11. 21:11. How did Brecken Peterson from...
Collinsville doctor sentenced for illegal prescriptions
A Collinsville osteopathic physician was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, was sentenced to one year in prison by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White of the Eastern District of Missouri, based in St. Louis. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
How to Watch Illinois vs. Virginia: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Defensive back Devon Witherspoon celebrates his humongous hit. | Brad Repplinger // TCR Some revenge would be very nice. How to watch Illinois (1-1) vs Virginia (1-0) Game Time: 3 p.m. CT TV Channel: ESPNU Online Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+ Radio: All Illinois football games air live...
