Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
Chicago woman starts eviction process against stranger who moved into vacant home, refuses to leave
"I'm not going to stop until she's out. It's just not right," said Chatham homeowner Danielle Cruz.
Chicago Public Schools student fatally shot in Hyde Park: police
The teen was in some kind of “altercation” around noon with the occupants of a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, police said. Two people exited the vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the teen, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
2 men shot and killed in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning. According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the […]
spotonillinois.com
The Food Guy: Middle Eastern Flavors on Full Display at Orland Park Gem
Many of Chicago's early Palestinian and Jordanian immigrants settled around 63rd Street, but over the last half-century, they've continued moving outward to the suburbs, including to Orland Park, where an incredible restaurant is dishing up Middle Eastern flavors. According to NBC 5's Food...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Shares in IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka finished Sept. 7 at $19.41 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.46 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $19.5. Stocks in IF Bancorp Inc. have stayed at $19.41 USD. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people and has reported $5,740,000...
spotonillinois.com
'Want to be good neighbors' but 'need help,' Bears execs tell residents about Arlington plans
Many clad in blue and orange, hundreds of residents from Arlington Heights and other Northwest suburbs came to the John Hersey High School gymnasium Thursday to get their first look at plans for the Chicago Bears' redevelopment at Arlington Park. They came to meet their potential...
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection
CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
cwbchicago.com
1 dead, another gravely wounded in South Loop shooting
A shooting in the South Loop left one man dead and another gravely wounded overnight, Chicago police said. Around 1:45 a.m., officers stationed in the Motor Row District reported seeing people fighting and two cars chasing each other near Cermak and Michigan. As officers tamped down the disturbance, they found two men lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk at 67 East Cermak.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting on Red Line train critically injures 1, CPD says
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday evening.
