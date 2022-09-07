ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

2 men shot and killed in Chinatown

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning. According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "If you have info that could lead to the apprehension of this fugitive, call us at (815) 93-CRIME. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Shares in IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka finished Sept. 7 at $19.41 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.46 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $19.5. Stocks in IF Bancorp Inc. have stayed at $19.41 USD. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people and has reported $5,740,000...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

1 dead, another gravely wounded in South Loop shooting

A shooting in the South Loop left one man dead and another gravely wounded overnight, Chicago police said. Around 1:45 a.m., officers stationed in the Motor Row District reported seeing people fighting and two cars chasing each other near Cermak and Michigan. As officers tamped down the disturbance, they found two men lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk at 67 East Cermak.
CHICAGO, IL
