PS5 stock live: These are the best deals on the console from Argos and more

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.

Availability has improved massively in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder.

Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo , Argos , EE , Scan , BT Shop , Box , Currys , Studio and Hughes . Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game .

Because retailers prefer pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is trickier to find.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog for real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether in a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews .

Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn't completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony's console in stock.Availability has improved in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder. Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop
