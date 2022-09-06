Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Heating up the global heat pump market
Heat pumps are widely recognized as a key clean energy technology in the energy transition. While the global heat pump market has expanded significantly, more than doubling in some countries in a single year, expanded policy support will be needed to build confidence in the technology and meet climate goals.
Benzinga
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size to Surpass US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4%
The global solid oxide fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 953.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Japan's JOGMEC to support 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia projects
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will provide financial and technological support to Japan Inc’s ‘blue’ hydrogen and ammonia projects using carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), a company executive said on Tuesday.
electrek.co
Electrify America rebrands 350kW and 150kW chargers – will ‘hyper-fast’ and ‘ultra-fast’ become the new naming standard?
North American EV fast-charging network Electrify America has introduced a new labeling system to more easily differentiate its charging levels for consumers. Additionally, the latest generation of Electrify America DC fast chargers will include a new “Balanced” technology in which power is evenly distributed to multiple EVs at once in order to maximize speeds and deliver at least 150 kW of “ultra-fast” charging. Could this set a new standard for all EV charging networks in North America?
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Group Overcomes Challenges of Ammonia to Receive Design AiP
A consortium of Japanese companies working on a project supported by the government reports it has made significant progress in the development of the world’s first ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier. The companies are working to develop a design that used the ammonia carried as cargo also as fuel. They are confident that they are overcoming the hurdles required for the first commercial ammonia vessel. They expect to demonstrate the operation of the vessel in 2026.
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
bicmagazine.com
United Rentals adds JCB all-electric dumpsters to North American fleet
United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced a new agreement to purchase the industry’s first high-volume, fully electric dumpsters from JCB for its rental fleet. JCB HTD-5E E-Dumpsters join zero-emission trucks, vans, compact excavators, energy systems and more already in the United Rentals portfolio...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials sets sights on recycling consumer devices for essential battery materials
Redwood Materials launched a Consumer Recycling Program to reduce the world’s reliance on newly mined materials. “If properly recycled, your old and broken devices can decrease global reliance on mining and lower the cost and environmental impact of products,” explained Redwood Materials. The company asks people to recycle...
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
theevreport.com
Xeal Selected by UBS Asset Management for EV Charging Solutions
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced it was selected by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to install EV charging stations in select investment trust properties across the United States.
topgear.com
BMW is still persisting with hydrogen fuel cells
And, ever the wet blanket, we explain why it really shouldn’t be. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say it looks like BMW is hedging its bets on the...
ship-technology.com
Yara Marine to deploy FuelOpt technology on Stolt Tankers’ vessels
The latest order follows the installation and assessment of the technology on board the Stolt Breland earlier in the year. Yara Marine Technologies has been selected by Stolt Tankers to deploy the FuelOpt propulsion optimisation technology on its vessels. Under the deal, Stolt Tankers will deploy the technology on seven...
IFLScience
Batteries Made From Crabs And Lobsters Could Be The Future Of Renewable Energy
It’s one of the weirder laws of nature: everything eventually ends up as crabs. And in this modern age, it seems nature is moving with the times – because the next thing to get crabby might just be your e-vehicle. “Rechargeable aqueous Zn [zinc] metal battery is promising...
insideevs.com
Lightyear Secures $80M Investment As It Prepares For Solar EV Production
Lightyear, the solar electric vehicle startup from the Netherlands, has just announced that it has secured an additional €81- / $80.2-million in capital from a consortium comprised of the province of North Brabant and several other regional development agencies, as well as Invest-NL, an investment company based in Amsterdam. The money will help Lightyear stay on track to begin production of its first model this year and also continue development of its upcoming affordable second model.
