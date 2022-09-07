ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filer, ID

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Filer, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Filer, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend

Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Easiest Twin Falls ID Home Scam To Avoid This Time Of Year

The arrival of September means fall will be here soon, cooler weather is on the way, projects geared toward the winter months are beginning, and scam artists are preying on vulnerable Twin Falls homeowners. One of the easiest fall scams to avoid involves the part of your home that Santa Claus will be using to deliver gifts to the kids in just a couple of months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway

For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Volunteers#Hot Weather#Success
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else

Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane

When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy