FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola
The search is on for lucky lottery winner in Maurepas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Making a difference for Childhood Hunger Awareness Month
Ascension Parish looking for substitute bus drivers
Following officer-involved shooting in Houma, state police are investigating
September is Library Card Sign up Month, what resources are available
RELATED PEOPLE
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Lutcher QB D’Wanye Winfield
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0