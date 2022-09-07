ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WAFB

The search is on for lucky lottery winner in Maurepas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When word got out someone in Maurepas had bought a Powerball ticket worth $1million at Whitehall Grocery Store, everyone wanted to know who it was. A large sign in the middle of the store lets everyone who comes in know this is the place to buy your tickets.
MAUREPAS, LA
WAFB

Making a difference for Childhood Hunger Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month. According to Feeding America, more than 640,000 people in Louisiana face hunger. Of them, more than 236,000 are children. Wednesday, Sept. 7 is also Childhood Hunger Awareness Day in Livingston Parish. The local nonprofit, Mighty Moms, is going around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish looking for substitute bus drivers

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Public School System is hosting free classes in hopes of attracting more substitute bus drivers. The pre-service classes are scheduled to take place between September 28 and September 30 as well as October 3 through October 5. They will be from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the APSB distribution center on West Orice Roth in Gonzales.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Moon Landrieu
Jesus
Norman Francis
WAFB

New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
ANGOLA, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Maurepas grocery store recently sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million. The ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware on LA 22 on Monday, September 5, according to the Louisiana Lottery and the store. As of Tuesday, September 6, the Louisiana Lottery said...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

 https://www.wafb.com/

