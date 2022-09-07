Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Digital Wallet Omni Raises $11m in Seed Funding
Digital wallet Omni (formerly known as Steakwallet) announced it has raised $11 million in seed funding on Wednesday at a $50 million valuation. The deal closed in May, according to a statement. Other investors include Spartan Group, GSR Ventures, and Eden Block, as well as OP Crypto, Shima Capital, Kosmos Ventures, Daedalus Angels, PrimeBlock Ventures, and more. With this investment, Omni will be valued at $50 million after its rebranding.
blockchain.news
Opinion: Why the Ethereum Merge will be a game-changer for DeFi?
The upcoming Ethereum upgrade known as “The Merge” is creating a lot of excitement in the crypto market, and for a good reason. Wei believes it will be looked back on not just as the most important industry event of 2022, but as a major inflexion point in the history of the space.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner CleanSparks Buys 10,000 Miners at Discounted Price
CleanSpark, an American Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency mining company, has announced the purchase of new 10,000 Antminer S19j Pro units for $28 million. The purchase agreement was made with Cryptech Solutions which will deliver the new miners to CleanSpark’s facilities by late October or early November of this year. According to...
blockchain.news
Bank of America Says Binance to Benefit from Increased Supply of Its Own Stablecoin
Bank of America (BAC) has talked about the recent decision by the Binance exchange to convert all existing user balances and future deposits of three stablecoins USD coin (USDC), trueUSD (TUSD) and pax dollar (USDP) into its native Binance USD (BUSD). On Friday, the bank released its research report pointing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
BNB Chain Launches Zero-Knowledge Proof Scaling Tech
BNB Chain has launched a zero-knowledge proof scaling technology, zkBNB. According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the zero-knowledge proof is an option for long-term solutions for decentralised blockchain scalability. The zero-knowledge proofs utilise mathematical proofs to allow the verification of specific data without the requirement to reveal the details. BNB...
blockchain.news
Thai Regulators Make Moves to Tighten Crypto Rules
Thailand's Regulators have introduced tighter digital asset rules due to trading irregularities and the fall of a top acquisition involving a crypto exchange. This move has affected Thailand's mission to become the top digital assets trading centre in Southeast Asia. Cryptocurrencies in Thailand gained heightened popularity after the country became...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Acquires Mawson’s Georgia Mining Facility, Rigs for Up to $42.5M
CleanSpark, a Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency mining company, is purchasing a facility in Georgia from its rival crypto miner Mawson Infrastructure Group. CleanSpark said on Friday that it will pay up to $33 million for the facility, with additional $9.5 million for 6,468 ASIC miners owned by Mawson at the facility.
blockchain.news
Global NFT Market Expected to Hit $97.6B by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 31.6%
Since non-fungible tokens (NFTs) help build authentic intellectual property, this is one of the key drivers expected to push the sector to a $97.6 billion valuation by 2028, according to a report by Research and Markets. NFTs are viewed as stepping stones towards more economic prospects. This is the other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
China Central Bank Releases Digital CNY Smart Contract Prepaid Fund Management Product
According to the China Financial Association, the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China has launched a digital renminbi smart contract prepaid fund management product - "Yuanguanjia". The product was launched to the public across the country at the 2022 Second China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum held...
blockchain.news
The Metaverse Enjoys Potential to Revamp Existing Brand Marketing, HashCash CEO Says
Thanks to a 7,200% surge in internet search volumes last year, the metaverse will be a revolutionary innovation that will reshape brand marketing, according to HashCash Consultants CEO Raj Chowdhury. Chowdhury acknowledged:. “A captivating and innovative user experience must gain priority in brands planning to explore and implement metaverse marketing...
blockchain.news
GameStop Announces Partnership with FTX US
GameStop, the world's largest video game retailer headquartered in Texas, USA, announced that it has entered into a partnership with FTX US ("FTX") to become FTX's preferred retail partner in the United States. The partnership aims to promote "FTX's digital asset community and marketplace" and bring more GameStop customers into...
Comments / 0