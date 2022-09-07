Digital wallet Omni (formerly known as Steakwallet) announced it has raised $11 million in seed funding on Wednesday at a $50 million valuation. The deal closed in May, according to a statement. Other investors include Spartan Group, GSR Ventures, and Eden Block, as well as OP Crypto, Shima Capital, Kosmos Ventures, Daedalus Angels, PrimeBlock Ventures, and more. With this investment, Omni will be valued at $50 million after its rebranding.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO