Will Ohio Sports Betting Applicants Missing Paperwork Launch Day 1?
A third of the companies applying to offer sports betting in Ohio have a new deadline to submit necessary paperwork or miss the Jan. 1, 2023 launch. Those unspecified applicants are missing information on holding companies and key employees that need to be cleared by the Ohio Casino Control Commission before licensure, Executive Director Matt Schuler said at Wednesday‘s meeting.
Gaming Commission: Legal MA Sports Betting Not Launching Soon
It does not appear legal MA sports betting will be launching anytime soon. Bradford Hill of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission expressed frustration at Thursday’s meeting over an inaccurate timeline reported during a local Boston sports radio interview. During the interview on Toucher and Rich, a scenario was presented that...
