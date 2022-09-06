ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
TODD COUNTY, MN
Sartell Officials Say Portion of County Road 1 Opens

SARTELL -- Sartell officials say a portion of County Road 1 will be open to help assist in the traffic flow as the school year starts. Wednesday morning between 5th Street North and 12th Street North is open to local traffic. The road will remain closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North while construction continues.
SARTELL, MN
Roof Rescue Awards New Roof To Local Veteran

RICE -- A local veteran was surprised with a new roof Tuesday morning. Roof Rescue, a program through Oberg Roofing, awards roofing services to local veterans. This year’s winner is Aaron Salzer, whose military experience spans decades. Salzer says the award will help rehabilitate his historic home near Rice.
RICE, MN
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash

SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was...
SWANVILLE, MN
Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton

It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
ROYALTON, MN
Foley Sets 2023 Budget

FOLEY -- Foley has set their preliminary budget for 2023. At the Foley city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a $2.1 million budget with a proposed tax levy of just over $1.2 million. The budget breakdown is as follows:. General Fund: $1,657,440.00. Fire Department: $88,700.00. Swimming Pool: $15,850.00.
FOLEY, MN
Think-tank Launches “Save Our Sherco”

BECKER -- A Minnesota “Think Tank” hopes to convince Xcel Energy and Minnesota State Regulators to reconsider depowering the Sherco power plant. The American Experiment has launched the “Save Our Sherco” campaign to show support for the Becker power plant. Is the power grid in danger?
MINNESOTA STATE
Becker Sets Preliminary Tax Levy

BECKER -- Becker property owners may see their rate drop this year. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city of Becker approved its preliminary property tax levy of 43.91 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from last year. The breakdown is as follows:. General Fund Levy: $4,636,881 (up...
BECKER, MN
Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile

The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Was It Really Summer If You Didn’t Stop In Motley For Some Silo Ice Cream?

To some people, once Labor Day has come summer is over, other people go by temperature, meaning as long as it's still warm and comfortable outside to them it's still summer. Others might take a calendar approach and follow the meteorological dates for the seasons. But for some Central Minnesotans summer is known to have arrived when Motley's Silo Ice Cream Parlor is open, and guess what it's not closed yet..so it's still summer!
MOTLEY, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

