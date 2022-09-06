Read full article on original website
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
Sartell Officials Say Portion of County Road 1 Opens
SARTELL -- Sartell officials say a portion of County Road 1 will be open to help assist in the traffic flow as the school year starts. Wednesday morning between 5th Street North and 12th Street North is open to local traffic. The road will remain closed between Sartell Street and 5th Street North while construction continues.
Roof Rescue Awards New Roof To Local Veteran
RICE -- A local veteran was surprised with a new roof Tuesday morning. Roof Rescue, a program through Oberg Roofing, awards roofing services to local veterans. This year’s winner is Aaron Salzer, whose military experience spans decades. Salzer says the award will help rehabilitate his historic home near Rice.
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Save The Date: Free Smoke Alarms For Foley Residents From Fire Department & Red Cross
Foley Area 'Sound The Alarm' is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th in the Foley Fire District. The Red Cross is teaming up with The Foley Fire Department to help make homes safer in the Foley area by installing FREE smoke alarms in homes with the completion of a fire safety checklist and escape plan.
Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash
SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was...
Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton
It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
Valleyfair’s New Halloween Setup Looks Hauntingly Fantastic!
After years of scaring teens and adults with its annual 'ValleyScare' event, Shakopee theme park Valleyfair is switching gears to a more family-friendly 'Tricks and Treats' fall festival. Tricks and Treats is slated to open on September 30th and run through October 30th. Tickets start at $29.99 and rides will...
HUGE Craft Fair Taking Over Little Falls This Weekend
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
Foley Sets 2023 Budget
FOLEY -- Foley has set their preliminary budget for 2023. At the Foley city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved a $2.1 million budget with a proposed tax levy of just over $1.2 million. The budget breakdown is as follows:. General Fund: $1,657,440.00. Fire Department: $88,700.00. Swimming Pool: $15,850.00.
Think-tank Launches “Save Our Sherco”
BECKER -- A Minnesota “Think Tank” hopes to convince Xcel Energy and Minnesota State Regulators to reconsider depowering the Sherco power plant. The American Experiment has launched the “Save Our Sherco” campaign to show support for the Becker power plant. Is the power grid in danger?
Becker Sets Preliminary Tax Levy
BECKER -- Becker property owners may see their rate drop this year. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city of Becker approved its preliminary property tax levy of 43.91 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from last year. The breakdown is as follows:. General Fund Levy: $4,636,881 (up...
Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile
The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.
There Was A Huge Sausage Seen Entering Foley Today! What Is Going On?
It appears that Foley may have a new addition to its skyline, but will it be this giant hot dog/sausage that was seen recently being hauled through town? One Foley business might just have the answer, as they are the ones who posted the video of the giant sausage/hot dog, that business is Grand Champion Meats of Foley.
Minnesota Neighboring State Has Two Wine Flavors For Football Rivalry Coming Up
Lets put this out there right away, I am a woman and I LOVE FOOTBALL! I love all aspects of it, watching football, talking football, playing fantasy football, tailgating for football and really if it involves football, I'm pretty much in. But who is my team? Thought you'd never ask, it's an easy answer the MINNESOTA VIKINGS!
Was It Really Summer If You Didn’t Stop In Motley For Some Silo Ice Cream?
To some people, once Labor Day has come summer is over, other people go by temperature, meaning as long as it's still warm and comfortable outside to them it's still summer. Others might take a calendar approach and follow the meteorological dates for the seasons. But for some Central Minnesotans summer is known to have arrived when Motley's Silo Ice Cream Parlor is open, and guess what it's not closed yet..so it's still summer!
Glow Party: Epic Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show Coming To Minneapolis!
A 'glow party' is coming to Minneapolis' Target Center in November when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show comes to town! There will be two shows on Saturday, November 19th with a matinee and evening performance scheduled. The new show features all of the favorites from the Hot Wheels...
