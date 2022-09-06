ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Think-tank Launches “Save Our Sherco”

BECKER -- A Minnesota “Think Tank” hopes to convince Xcel Energy and Minnesota State Regulators to reconsider depowering the Sherco power plant. The American Experiment has launched the “Save Our Sherco” campaign to show support for the Becker power plant. Is the power grid in danger?
Banaian: This is Why Gas Prices Continue to Drop

Gas prices have been on a steady decline in Central Minnesota and throughout the country for the last few months. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says the reason for this trend is the demand for gas just isn't there. He says we are at the point where OPEC, after they were asked to produce more oil, have now cut the oil production limit by 100,000 barrels per day because they are saying there just isn't demand. Banaian says these lower prices are probably going to stick around for awhile but he doesn't see them dropping much more.
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Additions Planned for Former O’Hara’s Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The owner of the former O'Hara's building in north St. Cloud wants to add some space. On Tuesday Nasir Khan on behalf of Global Center LLC will ask the St. Cloud Planning Commission to amend the Planned Unit Development for the building to allow additions to the north, east, and south sides. The additions will add about 2,150 square feet of new retail space and a 750 square foot restaurant space.
Minnesota State Fair Attendance Top 5 After Pandemic

Apparently everyone wants to get out and get back to normal after two years of dealing with a pandemic, social distancing, mask wearing and shut downs. Granted, last year the Minnesota State Fair did happen as close to normal as they could. There were less vendors, allowing for more space between each one, but there were still a lot of people who opted not to go just because there were still Covid concerns.
Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
Ukrainian Students Tour St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Students from Ukraine toured St. Cloud Wednesday. The Global Synergy Group’s “YouLEAD” program spoke at the St Cloud Morning Optimist’s “Lessons in Leadership” meeting at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Global Synergy Group’s founder, Irina Fursman, says the students return...
Waterfowl Numbers Looking Good in Minnesota So Far

The early teal hunt concluded Wednesday and the goose hunt is underway in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the early teal hunt from September 3-7 saw an increase in hunters and success for those hunters this year as opposed to last year. This is the 2nd year Minnesota has offered an early teal season. Schmitt says based on the reports he's heard from hunters in Central Minnesota and throughout the state things look good for teal hunting. He says hunters told him they saw lots of other ducks too. Schmitt indicates those reports are promising as Minnesota approaches the traditional waterfowl opener on September 24.
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs

I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
$750K Run for Minnesota Attorney Ends on Big Brother on CBS

Reality TV. Something I would never do... unless it was the Amazing Race. That seems like it would be a ton of fun, and cool to see the world while you're at it. But Big Brother is one of my "trash TV" guilty pleasures. This season there is/was a contestant from Minnesota. Michael Bruner is an attorney from Rochester. And, if you have been watching, you know that it looked like he had a really good... in fact, a great chance of winning the $750,000 prize. He was winning so many competitions on the show. Nine of them, to be exact. That beats the Big Brother record held by infamous contestant Janelle, who is also from Minnesota. Way to represent!
New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants

Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!
Bear Hunting in Minnesota Is Underway: What You Should Know

Bear hunting started in Minnesota Thursday September 1st and continues through October 16. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the majority of bears shot in Minnesota are shot the first 2 weekends of the season. Schmitt says they'll have a pretty good idea early in the season how the season will go. Schmitt explains that even though more bear are spotted in Central Minnesota lately the majority of bear are found and shot in northern Minnesota. Bear hunting information from the Minnesota DNR below.
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

 https://river967.com/

