Go Dig: Largest Idaho Diamond Found Was Northwest Of Twin Falls
There are still several weeks of great weather in Idaho to get out and dig for precious stones. What many southern Idahoans might not be aware of, is the fact that the largest state diamond ever discovered was just a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls. Diamonds are perhaps...
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend
Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway
For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Are Twin Falls ID Fast Food Employees Grossly Underpaid?
Fast-food wages have been in the news recently as some states are considering increasing pay for these staffers. In Idaho, the average pay for an industry professional is less than $15 an hour. If you want to know just how hard fast food employees work, just drive down Blue Lakes...
The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane
When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
Watch: Hilarious Idaho TikTok Star Shares Hack to Keep Property Taxes Low
I don’t have a TikTok account, but that doesn’t stop me from watching hilarious TikTok videos. I actually have a bookmark on my computer to search for Idaho TikTok content and the results are similar to the state of Idaho. The good content is sparse. Just kidding, Idaho is great but our social presence is lacking.
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Animals You Can't Have As A Pet In Idaho
Here are 10 of the strangest animals you can't have as a pet in Idaho. Not that you'd want them anyways. So it seems that if you are looking to put on a Wizard of Oz play with real lions, tigers, and bears - the bear would actually be the easiest to get since it doesn't require a special permit as far as I could find!
Amazing Idaho Caves You Need to Explore Right Now
There is much to see in Idaho and while a lot of people tend to favor hiking the beautiful trails of the Gem State, there is a whole other world out there that people seem to forget about - caves. Now, I have to admit that I have a subtle...
More Idahoans are Buckling Up
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of Idaho travelers choosing to put on a seat belt went up according to the latest survey. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) the use of seat belts in vehicles went up five percent from last year to 87.6 percent; in 2021 the survey showed seat belt use at 82.9 percent. “This increase in seat belt use is a good sign for Idaho because seat belts save lives,” said OHS Occupant Protection Program Manager Tabitha Smith. “We want everyone to buckle up. One click can save your life.” In 2021, 38 percent (103 people) of all fatalities in the state involved people not wearing a seat belt, according to OHS. Surviving a crash increases 50 percent by wearing a seat belt. The survey was conducted in June as survey teams watched more than 25,000 people driving at 180 sites across the state. The observers were looking for seat belt use in the front seat of vehicles.
It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas? Why it is too Soon for Christmas in Twin Falls Stores
With Labor Day having come and gone, all attention turns to the big holidays at the end of the year. The next holiday is Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving before Christmas closes out the year. While these holidays may all seem a ways away, that doesn't mean you can't begin to focus on them. The Spirit Halloween store will be open soon, and all the stores in Twin will go all out on Halloween, but some have begun to look ahead and sneak in some Christmas decorations already. With it being as hot as it is outside, and with almost four months to go, is it too soon for stores to pull out Christmas decorations and if so, when is the appropriate time?
7 Things You May Have Missed at the Twin Falls County Fair this Year
The Twin Falls County Fair has come and gone, and many of us are sad that we will have to wait another year to go back. It is an event that while expensive and overcrowded, is something many look forward to year around. The food, the shows, the concert, the animals, games, smells, rides, and the atmosphere make for a week that many look forward to and enjoy. While the prices are high, you have a year to save and know what to expect, plus it only comes once a year, so it is ok to splurge a little. There is much to see and do, and unless you give yourself a decent amount of time, or go multiple days, odds are you are going to miss something. For those that were unable to go, or for those that were unable to see everything because they were prioritizing food or rides, here are some of the things you may have missed from the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair.
Its Way More Than Fluffy Friends At This Years Twin Falls Reptile Expo
If you like all types of living creatures, even the ones that aren't fluffy, the reptile expo is definitely for you. The Magic Valley Exotic Pet Expo is coming up and it is a great way to introduce yourself and your friends and family to the world of reptiles and amphibians.
Is It Actually Illegal To Put Trash In A Recycling Bin In Idaho?
We are told not to put trash in our recycle bins, but what happens if we do? If your trash container is full, does anyone notice if you put that one bag of trash in your blue recycle bin?. In some states, putting non-recyclable items in the recycle bins is...
3 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Known Are Currently For Sale
Twin Falls is pretty loyal to its local businesses. We like to show up for our local businesses. And I was pretty surprised when I was perusing some real estate sites that some Twin Falls businesses are surprisingly for sale. Slice. Located on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls, I...
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
