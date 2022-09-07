Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
katyflint.com
Rail Explorers in Boone, Iowa: A Fun Time
Boone, Iowa – Rich in Railroad History. Boone, Iowa, is a community that has a rich history in the railroad dating back to 1893. Since then there has always been a railroad in the community. There is still an active cargo rail through town but also the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad. The Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad and Museum was originally constructed in 1984 using a lot of interior materials from a historic depot in Rockwell City. The first dinner train ran along the rail in 1999. Its been offering entertaining train rides ever since!
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 9th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection. Federal figures show 63-percent of all Iowans have received their initial vaccinations against the virus, but only slightly more than half of this group has received their first booster dose.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Iowa?
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself before looking it up. While it should be noted some states are much more strict than others, not all states make it illegal to collect rainwater. Today we are going to see the state of Iowa's stance on the matter.
KELOLAND TV
Carbon pipeline Navigator files lawsuit against 4 Iowa landowners over the right to survey land
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Surprise Here, Iowa’s Top Party Schools Ranked
Which college in Iowa takes the crown when it comes to partying? Well, the results are in, and if you attended this school, you probably won't be surprised. According to data website, Niche, the top party schools were ranked based on a few key factors. According to Niche, student surveys...
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason
Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
KCCI.com
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
tamatoledonews.com
Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location
On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
Costco set to open new store in Iowa, now hiring many positions
The popular discount warehouse retailer Costco recently announced the grand opening date for a brand new store location in Iowa. The store is also starting to hire for multiple positions. Read on to learn more.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart
If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next. It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Iowa is One of the States with the Lowest Average Car Repair Costs
There's no worse feeling than starting up your car and seeing the 'check engine' light come on. You know that you're going to have to take it to the shop, and there's a chance that it's going to be an expensive visit!. A new article from CarMD ranks all 50...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5