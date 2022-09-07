ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Your Compensation Package is More Than Just Your Salary

Have you considered things you can negotiate as part of your compensation? There are more items to consider than salary, so let’s break it down. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 31% of an individual’s compensation package consists of benefits. Benefits may help to attract and retain...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington University#Cover Letter#Ziprecruiter
DELCO.Today

Copy of 19 Tips to Become a Salary Negotiation Champion

Did you shine so much at your last interview that you got a job offer? Time to negotiate! Use the 19 tips below to negotiate your compensation package from the start!. An increase in your salary is sure to put a pep in your step and provide a certain level of satisfaction, so negotiate for your long-term success, but negotiate only after you have an offer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy