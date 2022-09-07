ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

mynbc5.com

New Hampshire Primary 2022: Election results

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Granite Staters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to vote in the state's primary election. Scroll to see the results of New Hampshire's statewide primary races. The race for Governor. If you don't see results, click here. The race for U.S. Senate. If you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Roll Call Online

Money flows into New Hampshire ahead of GOP primaries

Millions of dollars in outside spending has flooded into New Hampshire ahead of next week’s primaries to pick Republican challengers to three Democratic incumbents this year. New Hampshire is one of the final states to hold primaries, along with Rhode Island and Delaware, on Tuesday. Republicans view the state’s...
ELECTIONS
WCAX

Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
LEBANON, NH
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers' membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
VTDigger

Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22

Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
VERMONT STATE
Boston

'Trumpism.' 'Radical.': Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor's race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
INTERNET
MassLive.com

Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east

The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight

Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
POLITICS
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
