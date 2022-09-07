Read full article on original website
Call of the Night Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the tenth episode of ‘Yofukashi no Uta’ or ‘Call of the Night,’ Midori invites people to Maid Cafe Vamp where she works as a waitress. She later takes Nazuna and Kou to the cafe where they meet Arisa. Unfortunately, they are shocked to find out that a customer has captured and uploaded her private images on a public platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Call of the Night’ episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
Cobra Kai Season 5 Ending, Explained: Do Daniel and Johnny Defeat Cobra Kai?
When ‘The Karate Kid’ came out in 1984, no one knew that it would become one of the most iconic underdog stories of all time and inspire generations of young moviegoers. Three moderately successful sequels followed, and by 1994, it seemed that the world was done with the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise. In 2010, a remake of the original film was released with a similar story but different characters. Eight more years passed when we thought the franchise was gone forever, But in 2018, it returned with a bang with the release of ‘Cobra Kai.’ Set 34 years after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, ‘Cobra Kai’ flips the narrative and tells the story from Johnny’s perspective.
Netflix’s Entrapped Ending, Explained: Who Killed Ivar?
Netflix’s ‘Entrapped’ is a crime thriller that takes place in a small town in Iceland. A young man belonging to a cult, called the Family, is found dead, which triggers the investigation into the case of his girlfriend, Lina, who’d gone missing seven years ago. In the hopes that Ivar’s death might shed light on the disappearance of his girlfriend, police detective Andri Ólafsson becomes a part of the investigation, which goes through a lot of twists and turns, mainly focusing on the rivalry between the cult and a biker gang which is much more dangerous than what it looks like on the surface. At the end, when the real culprit is revealed, Andri’s suspicions about the connection between Ivar and Lina are proven right. Here’s what happened to the two of them and what the aftermath of the case means for Andri. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Who Plays Sangman in Narco-Saints? Is the Actor in Squid Game?
Created by Yoon Jong-bin and Kwon Sung-Hui, ‘Narco-Saints‘ is a crime drama series inspired by real events. The series follows Kang In-Gu, an ordinary businessman from South Korea who travels to the South American nation of Suriname. After his business plan fails, Kang is drawn into a plot to apprehend a notorious drug lord Jeon Yo-hwan.
Who Will Win the Sekai Taikai Tournament in Cobra Kai? Theories
The spin-off of the ‘Karate Kid’ films, Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ revolves around generations of martial art practitioners as they fight and compete against each other to establish themselves as the best in the valley. Set 34 years after the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, where Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeated Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the series initially revolves around Johnny’s attempt to bring back the titular dojo. As the series progresses, old, fan-favorite characters from the original series resurface, making the overall narrative complex and dynamic. In season 5, we are introduced to a new karate tournament, the Sekai Taikai. If you are wondering who will win the competition, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Does Isildur Become a Nazgul in Rings of Power? Explained
Prime Videos’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ takes place thousands of years before the events of the ‘LOTR’ films. The show focuses on the origins of some very well-known characters present in J.R.R Tolkien’s universe. While the main interest lies in the backstory of Sauron, whose identity continues to be an elusive piece of the puzzle, we also get to see the events that shaped the story of characters like Galadriel and Elrond. One of the most important characters in ‘The Rings of Power’ is Isildur.
