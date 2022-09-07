Netflix’s ‘Entrapped’ is a crime thriller that takes place in a small town in Iceland. A young man belonging to a cult, called the Family, is found dead, which triggers the investigation into the case of his girlfriend, Lina, who’d gone missing seven years ago. In the hopes that Ivar’s death might shed light on the disappearance of his girlfriend, police detective Andri Ólafsson becomes a part of the investigation, which goes through a lot of twists and turns, mainly focusing on the rivalry between the cult and a biker gang which is much more dangerous than what it looks like on the surface. At the end, when the real culprit is revealed, Andri’s suspicions about the connection between Ivar and Lina are proven right. Here’s what happened to the two of them and what the aftermath of the case means for Andri. SPOILERS AHEAD.

