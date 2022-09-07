ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 3 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Lincoln Park Borough, Montville Township, and Harding Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport

An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
New Jersey Stage

A Sussex County Resident Working to Make His Community and the Planet a Better Place Is Featured in NJ PBS's 21 Digital Film Series

(NEWARK, NJ) -- NJ PBS has announced that a change-making Sussex County native, Jay Fischer, is the newest subject of the digital film series, 21, streaming at MyNJPBS.org/21. Produced by NJ PBS’s NJ Spotlight News team, the 21 digital film series investigates life in New Jersey and whether where you live affects how you live through the stories of change-making residents in each Garden State county. The short documentaries, six to 10 minutes, are accompanied online by snapshots that provide statistics, resources and other essential information for each county.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Couple in their 60s found dead in murder-suicide at Marlboro, N.J., home, investigators say

A husband and wife found dead in their Marlboro home earlier this week died as a result of a murder-suicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department were called to the Albermarle Drive at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday after they were requested to do a welfare check there, the office said. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Priscilla Badua and her husband, Felino Badua, Jr., 66, dead inside.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Man Charged With Oxycocone Distribution in Bergen County

NORTH BERGEN MAN CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF OXYCODONE FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN EAST RUTHERFORD. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 44-year old, Christopher Novembre, who is employed as a builder. Novembre lives at 9128 Newkirk Avenue in North Bergen. He was arrested on drug charges. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the East Rutherford Police Department under the direction of Chief Dennis M. Rivelli and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man faces marijuana charges following traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing marijuana charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Thursday night, according to police. On September 8, at around 8:18 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp after police observed the vehicle with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
