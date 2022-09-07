Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two of Iowa’s Three Public Universities Saw Declining Enrollment
(Radio Iowa) Two of Iowa’s three public universities saw declining enrollment this fall. The University of Iowa is the only university to see an increase in its fall enrollment. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Brent Gage says part of the increase is out-of-state students who were kept away during the pandemic.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
KCRG.com
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff members walked out at the Bohemian restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday frustrated because they weren’t paid. Some of those employees have since been paid. But according to them, the damage was done when the owner was unable to pay them on time.
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?
Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
KIMT
Northeast Iowa Vietnam veteran finally gets his medals
GREENE, Iowa – A Vietnam veteran finally received his due honor Thursday. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley presented several awards to Thomas William Johnson of Greene. Johnson served in Battery A, 7th Battalion, 15th Artillery for the U.S. Army from December 1969 to March 1971. “It was an honor to...
KCCI.com
Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home resigns after 13 months on the job
The commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown has submitted his resignation. KCCI confirmed Matthew Peterson's resignation through the governor's office on Tuesday. Peterson had been on the job for 13 months. The governor's office says he's leaving to pursue an opportunity that does not require separation from his...
KCRG.com
Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Daily Iowan
Public Health Department finds dozens of restaurant health code violations
Johnson County Public Health found 46 health code violations across 23 businesses in Johnson County over the month of August. None of the violations were found in the four Iowa City restaurants investigated. Coralville. The Konomi Japanese Restaurant located on Quarry Road had six violations on Aug. 25. Five of...
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
KCCI.com
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kwayradio.com
Country Club Settles Out of Court
The Waverly Golf and Country Club has settled a lawsuit with their former manager, Wes Gade. Gade had sued the golf course for its alleged unwillingness to deal with members sexual misconduct, among other allegations. Member Tom Ray was specifically named for allegedly sexually harassing female employees. The golf course says the suit has been settled through their insurance policy and they are not at liberty to discuss it further. Ray remains active as a member at the golf course. It is unclear if he has been punished in any way.
iowapublicradio.org
The story of an 11-year-old convicted murderer and the flaws in the case against him
Wesley Elkins entered Anamosa State Penitentiary at 4'8" and 75 pounds. He was six years younger than the next youngest inmate. The 11-year-old would spend the next 12 years in prison for the 1889 murder of his father, John, and stepmother, Hattie. River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
