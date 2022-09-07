Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has received a short-term boost in its fight against inflation from Prime Minister Liz Truss's huge power bill bailout, but it still looks set to raise interest rates sharply later this month.
investing.com
Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback. The dollar index rose 0.547% after the Institute...
FOXBusiness
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood predicts inflation will see 'major downside surprises' in coming months
After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seemed to reaffirm expectations of a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points Thursday, Ark Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explained that she wouldn’t be surprised to see a significant Fed pivot in the coming months. "You've got Europe in recession,...
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Hints of cooling prices, but Fed vows firm inflation stance
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, raising hopes that the surging costs of everything from gasoline to food may have peaked. According to a Commerce Department report Friday that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8% in June, the biggest jump since 1982. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.
Energy bills plan will rein in soaring inflation, but come at a ‘massive’ cost
The Prime Minister’s plan to freeze energy bills will rein in rampant rises in inflation and is set to cut the risk of a deep recession, but experts warn it will carry a “massive” cost to the nation’s finances.Ms Truss said the move to cap energy bills at £2,500 will slash around four to five percentage points off inflation, meaning it will peak at far lower levels than previously feared.Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, is forecasting that inflation will now peak at around 11% in October – still painfully high and the worst for more...
US News and World Report
U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
Pound dips to 37-year low against dollar as City weighs Liz Truss's cost of living plan and Bank of England warns of more rate rises to come
The pound fell to a 37-year low against the dollar yesterday as concerns grew over the impact of Liz Truss’s £100billion-plus cost of living plan on Britain’s debt. Sterling’s slump came as the US currency continued to soar against other currencies such as the Japanese yen.
investing.com
ECB governors see rising risk of rate hitting 2% to curb inflation - sources
PRAGUE (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers see a rising risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record-high inflation in the euro zone despite a likely recession, sources told Reuters. With inflation hitting 9.1% in August and seen above the...
ECB raises interest rates across eurozone by record margin
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates across the eurozone by a record margin to combat soaring inflation that has reached double figures in some of the currency bloc’s 19 member countries. Setting aside concerns that higher rates would add to the current squeeze on consumers’ disposable incomes...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
Cost of living: Businesses forced to cut staff as energy prices rise
Some business owners in Northern Ireland have said rising energy prices have forced them to lay off staff in order to stay afloat. They have made calls for the new prime minister, Liz Truss, to take action to support firms, particularly those in the hospitality sector. Suggested measures include a...
BBC
Energy bills to be capped at £2,500 for typical household
New Prime Minister Liz Truss will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years as the new prime minister tries to prevent widespread hardship. A typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024. The huge support scheme could cost up to £150bn, but...
How the rapid inflation spike can cause a recession shock - and what that means for your portfolio.
Stocks could face more downward pressure as high inflation and a slate of other factors ramp up the odds of a US recession.
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
Consumer Spending May be Stronger Than Official Data
Government numbers indicate consumer spending growth is slowing fast, totaling only 0.1% in July after a 1% jump in June. But August data from the Bank of America Institute, the bank’s internal think tank, paint a much brighter picture. BofA total payments surged 13% year over year in August, accelerating from July’s 7% climb.
