Peggy Hoffman
3d ago
once again budget smart. instead of adding positions that really are not a pressing need , like equity supervisor position for over 100 thousand a year put that money towards hiring the help thats critical needed.
Beat_U_W/FACTS
3d ago
Biden loves greasing the Unions with our money, they always give 10% back to the big guy.
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Allentown School District teacher accused of being at January 6th riot speaks out
Jason Moorehead said he was never at the Capitol when the violence erupted and only attended Trump's speech about a mile away.
therecord-online.com
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
wlvr.org
In Allentown, Gov. Wolf celebrates early learning funding, unveils free breakfast program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown to celebrate increased state funding for early education in this year’s budget. He also came with a big announcement: free breakfast for every child enrolled in school this academic year. It takes...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Mastriano's challenge to debate Shapiro declined due to unacceptable terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A debate between Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano and Democratic governor nominee and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro may not happen anytime soon. The Mastriano campaign issued a public debate proposal to AG Shapiro on Friday, Sept. 9. The proposal outlined a debate scheduled for Saturday,...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
Bath says nation’s 1st Catholic high school for students battling addiction opened illegally
The Borough of Bath and Diocese of Allentown are facing off over whether the nation’s first Catholic high school for students in recovery from substance abuse is operating legally. The diocese opened the Kolbe Academy Inc. for the 2022-23 school year at its Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 115...
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
New York Times: Pennsylvania Once Again Emerges as the Center of America’s Political Universe
Two months before the midterm elections, Pennsylvania has again emerged as the center of the nation’s political universe with many high-stakes, competitive races, writes Katie Glueck for The New York Times. Pennsylvania has been the site of crucial victories and devastating defeats in recent elections for both Democrats and...
wkok.com
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
CBS News
Parkland School District hosting virtual learning day Friday as investigation into threat continues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Schools in the Parkland School District in Allentown will partake in virtual learning Friday amid an investigation into a threat against Orefield Middle School. A spokesperson for the school district released a statement regarding the closure Thursday evening, adding that no transportation will operate for non-public schools.
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
