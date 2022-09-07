ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Peggy Hoffman
3d ago

once again budget smart. instead of adding positions that really are not a pressing need , like equity supervisor position for over 100 thousand a year put that money towards hiring the help thats critical needed.

4
Beat_U_W/FACTS
3d ago

Biden loves greasing the Unions with our money, they always give 10% back to the big guy.

9
 

PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
wkok.com

Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
Fox News

Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
