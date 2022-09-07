ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Parade

Toddler’s Reaction to Ant Crawling on Her Proves Kids Are Fearless

Kids continue to amaze everyone with their fearlessness. And that includes this girl on TikTok who didn't think twice when dealing with an ant. The video was posted by Rob Fournier on his account, depicting his two-year-old daughter—who he features regularly in videos—discovering an ant on her hand.
KIDS
intheknow.com

Toddler has the sweetest reaction to walking in the rain

This toddler’s love for the rain is totally infectious!. This TikTok user who goes by @casexxgeorgia is a grandparent and flight enthusiast based in Georgia who posts clips of their grandchildren and the occasional air show. Recently they shared a viral clip of their grandson pulling a Drew Barrymore and taking delight in being out in the rain, and viewers can’t get enough of the toddler’s contagious joy.
GEORGIA STATE
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
Daily Beast

Cops Say He Left His Toddler in Hot Car for Hours—on Purpose

A 1-year-old boy died in a hot car after his father left him there—on purpose—for five hours, Ohio police said. The temperature outside was 87 degrees when little Kyler Parrott was strapped into his car seat with nothing to drink and no air conditioning on Thursday, according to authorities.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
ANIMALS
insideedition.com

Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

Toddler Sweetly Shares His French Fries With the Dog and Makes Us Smile

It's impossible to share your french fries at any age. And you don't want anyone stealing them because you can eat every single one, down to the little crumbs. So we can't imagine how a little kid feels when they're told they have to share. Fries are the one delicious treat they have every once in a while so they want to savor them. At least it's nice to know that some kids are better at sharing than others.
PETS
msn.com

Toddlers 1st Walk Into Daycare All by Herself Is Triumphant

It's so exciting whenever your little one meets a new milestone or learns a new skill or shows some new sign of independence. All of a sudden, they're doing something by themselves that you've had to do for them their entire lives. It can honestly be a little shocking at first. And you don't want them growing up too fast. But still. Moments like the one in this video from @sarahhdimuccio are so sweet, and so unforgettable. Imagine watching your baby walk through the doors of her daycare for the very first time...all by herself! Well, to be fair, maybe "toddle" is a better word than "walk." But whatever you call it, this babe is on the move!
KIDS
Briana B.

Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
