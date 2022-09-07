ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina clothing dye spill turns interstate pink, blue

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Oz2s_0hlFI14K00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Talk about a bad dye job.

A South Carolina freeway got an unexpected makeover Tuesday when clothing dye spilled from a truck after a Spartanburg County crash, according to WYFF-TV and WHNS-TV.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 85 South. Authorities said the truck was hauling a 55-gallon container of organic dye, which covered two lanes in pink and blue pigment, WHNS reported.

“Will be a while before a contractor cleans it up, and traffic is backed up,” Emergency Management wrote in a Facebook post. “While the colors are pretty, we’re pretty sure you don’t want it on your car!”

Officials described the textile dye as messy but water-soluble and ultimately “harmless,” according to WHNS.

The road reopened by 6 p.m., the news outlet reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Dye#Wyff Tv#Whns Tv#Cox Media Group
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
LIBERTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WYFF4.com

Baby surrendered at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital under Daniel's Law

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An infant was surrendered at an Upstate hospital over the weekend under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, officials said. Danielle Jones, with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, said Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville officials accepted the child surrendered on Sunday.
GREENVILLE, SC
islandeyenews.com

Sullivan’s Island Residents Hope To Keep Pacaso Off The Island

While attorneys discuss whether a West Coast-based company will be able to continue to sell fractional ownerships in a luxury home on Sullivan’s Island, a soonto-be SI resident has launched a grassroots campaign aimed at maintaining the island’s longtime residential character. “We’ve had our attorneys involved for some...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy