Dubuque, IA

AM 1490 WDBQ

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Big Grove Brewery’s Golden Boy Gives Back To Austin Strong Foundation

It could be the title of new whimsical book series... but actually, just yesterday (9/8) the Austin Strong Foundation was celebrating the first day of play at the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello, Iowa. This inclusive playground has something for every kid, no matter their ability. It features accessible equipment, musical toys, and areas that help spark imagination, play, and growth in all children. You can find more information about Austin, his family, and the Austin Strong Foundation here. Donations can be made online and sponsorships are available for future projects. And you can always sign-up to be a volunteer.
MONTICELLO, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque

Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque To Get First Electric Jule Bus; Misses Out On $3.4 Million

Back in June the City of Dubuque was seeking funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to the local Jule transit fleet. The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations, as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power those vehicles. Dubuque City Council members approved the application for the grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program of 3.4 million dollars, with the city planning to pay the remaining $759,000 required to fund the project.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Missing Iowa Paper Boy Case Remains Unsolved 40 Years Later

Forty years ago, a Des Moines Register paper boy went missing without a trace on Sunday, September 5, between 6 and 7 am. His name was Johnny Gosch. I recall it well because I, too, was a 12-year-old Des Moines Register paper boy at the time of Gosch's West Des Moines disappearance. Only I was delivering papers in Dubuque.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

The #1 Chain Restaurant Dubuque Needs (Again)

Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Water is Safe to Drink (Was Never Contaminated)

The boil water advisory in place for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted/cancelled following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)

The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Win a $10,000 Savings Account From the State of Iowa!

Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces College Savings Iowa is joining other 529 plans across the country to celebrate College Savings Month throughout September. "If you are looking to start or boost your child's higher education fund, here's your sign,". "We're hosting a giveaway where one family will win a $10,000 College Savings Iowa account contribution. All you have to do is register at Iowa529Contest.com before September 30."
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Labor Day; What Services Will Run In Dubuque?

Every Labor Day is a chance to relax and enjoy the extended weekend with Family and friends. And who doesn't enjoy a day off? That sentiment also comes in the form of government and city services. So, what will and won't be available for use in Dubuque this Labor Day Weekend? Here's the list according to the City of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

