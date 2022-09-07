Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
California Wildfire Numbers Are Lower Than Last Year – Here's Why
About 425 square miles have burned so far this year. Moist weather helped tamp down early fire risk. The season is just now kicking into high gear. About 425 square miles of land have burned in California wildfires so far this year. That compares to more than 3,600 square miles...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Kay Brought Gusty Winds, Flooding to Baja California, Then Rare California Tropical Threat (RECAP)
Kay curved offshore and never made landfall in California. Kay brought mudslides and flooding to parts of the Interstate 8 corridor. The hurricane made landfall on Mexico's Baja California peninsula. Hurricane Kay brought a rare hurricane threat to Southern California in early September, bringing gusty winds and flooding rainfall to...
Comments / 0