Weber County, UT

KUTV

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Rollover crash in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena.  Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT
KUTV

Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
LAYTON, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
IRON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back!

KUTV — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back for its 46th annual celebration. George Karahalios stopped by Fresh Living to showcase some of the food and pastries you can try at the festival. The festival is from Sept. 9 - 11. For more information visit saltlakegreekfestival.com. Follow...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

