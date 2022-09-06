Read full article on original website
wbfo.org
‘Not your grandfather’s Republican’: New York Dems kick off ‘Extreme Lee Zeldin’ campaign
Exactly one week after President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremist threat to the U.S., New York Democrats on Thursday sounded the alarm about who they say represents an extremist threat to the state: GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin. Standing behind a mobile billboard...
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin
Hochul leads Zeldin 50% to 35% with 9% of voters undecided, and approximately 6% favoring third-party candidates.
pix11.com
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Law-Abiding Gun Owners Ignored by Media, Maligned by Politicians
In celebration of New York’s new gun control law taking effect on September 1, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed: “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over.”
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
AOC Says Americans Hate Women, Fears She May Be Dead Next Month
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez this week said many...
nypressnews.com
City Council Republicans turn hearing on NYC job vacancies into anti-vaccine mandate circus: ‘Lift everything’
A quartet of conservative City Council members turned a hearing on the municipal government’s soaring vacancy rates into an anti-vaccine mandate spectacle Friday amid buzz that Mayor Adams could be on the brink of peeling back some of New York’s remaining coronavirus restrictions. The hearing in the Council’s...
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases
Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NY1
Remembering the 9/11 attacks in New York City
This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the tragedy. 9/11 Memorial &...
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
A major airport in New York is getting a huge renovation. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022. She and other dignitaries, including former NBA legend Magic Johnson, broke ground on the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Our state-of-the-art renovations of New...
politicsny.com
Say what? Dem group endorses GOP candidate Phyllis Nastasio in her bid to pull off Assembly upset
Days before the Bronx Democratic Party selected John Zaccaro Jr. as their nominee for New York State Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez’s 80th District seat, the Northwest Bronx Democrats put their support behind candidate Phyllis Nastasio — the Republican in the race. The fate for most aspiring Bronx officer-seekers running...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NY1
Hochul declares polio disaster emergency to ramp up vaccinations
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a polio-related state disaster emergency in an effort to ramp up vaccinations across New York. The disaster emergency, which Hochul issued via executive order Friday morning, will allow EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines, she said in a press release. It will...
nysenate.gov
NY State Officials Highlight Local Abortion Restrictions on Long Island, Call For Repeal
Following successful efforts by the Town of North Hempstead to repeal abortion restrictions still in municipal code, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti undertook a comprehensive review of municipal code for over 110 of Long Island's Counties, Towns, Villages and Cities. Upon review, Kaplan & Sillitti discovered...
