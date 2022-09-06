ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
ELECTIONS
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases

Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Remembering the 9/11 attacks in New York City

This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the tragedy. 9/11 Memorial &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate

September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
ANGELICA, NY
WTAJ

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul declares polio disaster emergency to ramp up vaccinations

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a polio-related state disaster emergency in an effort to ramp up vaccinations across New York. The disaster emergency, which Hochul issued via executive order Friday morning, will allow EMS workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines, she said in a press release. It will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

