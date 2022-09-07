ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feels like just yesterday: How NJ remembers 9/11

The memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 start long before the anniversary, which this year is 19 years. Many of the police, firemen and first-responders who were there start to get antsy in the days leading up. Memories that will never be suppressed are once again stirred up like it was yesterday.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better

When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
A new push to feed kids in NJ schools

A New Jersey congressman is leading the charge to extend a federally provided school meal program for students in the Garden State and across the nation. During a visit to Bergenfield High School on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said “it’s critical that we reinstate key parts of the Keeping Kids Fed Act that provided breakfast and lunch.”
Expensive winter ahead: Natural gas rates going up in NJ

TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
