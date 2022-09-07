Read full article on original website
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Feels like just yesterday: How NJ remembers 9/11
The memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 start long before the anniversary, which this year is 19 years. Many of the police, firemen and first-responders who were there start to get antsy in the days leading up. Memories that will never be suppressed are once again stirred up like it was yesterday.
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better
When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
A new push to feed kids in NJ schools
A New Jersey congressman is leading the charge to extend a federally provided school meal program for students in the Garden State and across the nation. During a visit to Bergenfield High School on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said “it’s critical that we reinstate key parts of the Keeping Kids Fed Act that provided breakfast and lunch.”
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
What do students born after 9/11 learn about it in NJ schools?
Most New Jersey adults have vivid memories of that fateful day 21 years ago when radical Islamic terrorists with Al Qaeda flew hijacked jetliners into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, but many school kids know very little if anything about the attacks. State Sen....
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
New Jersey, If You Smell This In Your House Call For Help And Leave Immediately
Do you have a good sense of smell? Full disclosure, I can’t hear worth a crap. Must be all the years of wearing headphones, but I can smell things a mile away. Having a keen sense of smell is a good thing and it may even save your life. If you ever smell any of these odors in your house get out and call a professional for help asap!
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?
I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Expensive winter ahead: Natural gas rates going up in NJ
TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
Mental health staff at parity in NJ schools, which isn’t all good
TRENTON – Black and Hispanic students in New Jersey schools have less access to mental health staff than they did a dozen years earlier, while access has improved for white and Asian students, according to a new report that notes the need is higher than ever in the pandemic’s aftermath.
