Weather Authority: Comfortable, cool Thursday night gives way to beautiful Friday
PHILADELPHIA - The clouds cleared out as Thursday turned into a picture-perfect day across the region. Overnight into Friday, temperatures will drop into the 50s for most of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, under clear skies. Friday will see sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s. Over the weekend, the...
PSP: Missing Connecticut woman dies after police chase ends in crash in Chester Heights
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. - A woman died after she crashed head-on into a pole as police were chasing her in Chester Heights Borough on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers on patrol came upon a running vehicle in a parking lot around 1 a.m. in Concord Township. Authorities say...
Florida man who replaced teen's medication with laxatives found guilty
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
