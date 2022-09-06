ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
