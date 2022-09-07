Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzlies Take Down South Dakota 24-7
The Grizzlies offense didn't waste any time Saturday afternoon, as they took the opening possession down the field for a touchdown. The first play from scrimmage was a 57-yard connection from Lucas Johnson to Cole Grossman, and the drive was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run from Johnson. Johnson...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota
MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense
MISSOULA — Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds, quarterback Lucas Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw another, and Nico Ramos made his first field goal as the third-ranked Griz improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over winless South Dakota on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Look at Missoula County November general election ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. - As your Hometown Election Headquarters, we’re looking at what we can expect on this year’s ballots, specifically in Missoula County. Aside from the congressional seats we’ve been tracking since the primary election, lots of eyes are turning to the county levies. Given the recent...
Meet the Montana grad who's launching the NIL collective supporting the Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula. Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.
UM sports hall of fame inductees take the field for Griz home game
MISSOULA, Mont. - Saturday was Griz game day and you know what that means, some early bird tailgaters, the game, but one of the more exciting things many fans may not have known about. They got their first look at our 2022 inductees for the Hall of Fame Champions as...
