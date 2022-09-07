Read full article on original website
ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HAINES INDEX OF 6 POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY... .A high Haines Index of 6 is possible over portions of the. northern forests on Sunday as strong high pressure aloft moves. into the region. The watch includes the eastern Payette, Boise,. and western Sawtooth national forests. The...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... Several locations dropped below freezing last night, but temperatures. have increased above freezing as daytime heating is occurring. this morning, thus the freeze warning will be allowed to expire. —————
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to...
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE. HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326,. 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335... Wind speeds are decreasing and relative humidities are increasing. Therefore the Red Flag Warning has...
KIVI-TV
Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.
Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
Wildfire Threat Intensifies in Southern Idaho
We may see some rain next week. It's not enough to make any difference in our ongoing drought. The forecast I saw suggests there will be thunderstorms late next Wednesday afternoon. Thunder can also bring lightning. The cheat grass is a golden brown. You can put together a picture. I...
KTVB
Southern Idaho prep football: Final scores from Week 3
BOISE, Idaho — With smoke pouring into the Treasure Valley from wildfires, St. Luke's Air Quality Index (AQI) deemed the area's air quality as "unhealthy" Friday afternoon. With an AQI of 165, the West Ada and Boise school districts announced all outdoor athletic events were canceled. "Unhealthy" air quality...
phoenixmag.com
3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall
Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
KTVB
Southwest Idaho weather: Record heat expected again Wednesday
Thursday and Friday will be much cooler, with high temperatures closer to seasonal averages. Look for mid to upper 80's both days and breezy conditions on Thursday.
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Did You Know Christina Hendricks Started Acting in Idaho?!
Idaho's most favorite and famous native Idahoan is Aaron Paul. Breaking Bad made him a household name and he has since gone on to do some amazing things including starting a tequila brand. Idaho also tips it's hat on being the place that Napoleon Dynamite was filmed. Celebrities love Idaho....
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties. The post Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties appeared first on Local News 8.
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
kmvt
Large wildfires continue to burn, causing loss of livestock in the Magic Valley
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires started yesterday within the Magic Valley are continuing to burn this evening, one of which has killed hundreds of livestock at a dairy. The Eden 2 fire is now estimated to be 30,000 acres and still is experiencing forward growth as of...
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Post Register
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in southeast Idaho
Firefighters were hoping Monday’s expected record-breaking temps and strong winds wouldn’t keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that’s burned hundreds of acres in southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan’s Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around...
kmvt
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%. Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.
