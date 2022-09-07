ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot

Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
HUDSON, NC
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
CONCORD, NC
NewsBreak
WBTV

Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

