Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting in University City, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect was arrested on Thursday following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte back in July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Dallas Brand Jr., 38, turned himself in for the killing of Dymonte Latrell Hall, police said. Hall died at the hospital after being...
WBTV
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
WBTV
Two charged after 6-year-old killed in street race crash face Gaston County judge
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Queen Elizabeth the second is Britain's longest serving monarch. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the...
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
Niner Times
Concord Mills mall shooting
The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 9th
The Gaston Mugshot for Friday, September 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
WBTV
Retired NYPD officer, now Union Co. Sheriff’s deputy remembers 9/11 attack
Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Expect some rain on Saturday and scattered storms on the weekend. Spotting voter misinformation. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT. Expert unveils...
Search continues for man that attempted to rape Charlotte woman
Police are reminding people to be vigilant on the McAlpine greenway after a woman was attacked Wednesday morning.
fox46.com
1 person injured in crash involving utility pole in north Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured in a crash involving a utility pole late Thursday night in north Charlotte, according to Medic. The accident happened along Sugar Creek Road at David Cox Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The area is currently closed. Authorities...
WBTV
Search continues for attacker after attempted rape on Charlotte greenway
Police say 150 rounds were fired into a northwest Charlotte home, killing Asiah Figueroa. Veteran reporter Steve Crumps highlights Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, who was the first to attempt to integrate Harding High School. Roundtable discussion: No Place to Call Home. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. An in-depth look...
WBTV
CMPD enforcement a day after attempted rape on Campbell Creek Greenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. Officers say she was attacked Wednesday morning while walking alone. The woman was able to fight off the attacker, who got away. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search...
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
WBTV
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
WBTV
One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember his life. Asiah Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, after nearly 150 rounds were fired in his great-grandmother’s home on Richard Rozelle Drive. He was asleep. Previous Coverage: Suspect’s...
WBTV
Police searching for suspect after attempted rape in southeast Charlotte
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?. The most expensive neighborhoods in Charlotte are places like South End, Brookhill and Eastover. Kings Mountain Casino brings gap for sports betting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Catawba Two Kings Casino has just taken the next step that will bring sports...
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Polk Co. murder
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a truck driver in Polk County.
