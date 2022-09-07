ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it's only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Anthony Volpe
Jon Heyman
Anthony Rizzo
Dj Lemahieu
Ronald Guzmán
Randy Levine
Giancarlo Stanton
Pinstripe Alley

Standard of Excellence!!

Well, the Yankees lost 28 out of their first 92 games before the All Star game. Not a bad record. But after the All Star game they have now lost another 28 games for a total of 56 losses. BUT this time, it took the Yankees ONLY a total of...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
New York Yankees
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed

Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Have A Special Derek Jeter Night On Friday

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last season after being elected the previous year before COVID-19 shut down the sports world. The legendary shortstop played his entire career as a member of the New York Yankees, winning five World Series rings. He was also a 14-time...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

