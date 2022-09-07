Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Could Aaron Judge be next Yankees captain? Derek Jeter weighs in
Derek Jeter was asked if he believes Aaron Judge should be the next Yankee since Jeter himself to be named captain, and Jeter had a thoughtful response.
Yankees fans boo owner Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter Hall of Fame tribute
New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx Friday night during his Hall of Fame induction tribute before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans, however, didn't give owner Hal Steinbrenner the warmest welcome when he stepped on the field. Presenting Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation...
Pinstripe Alley
Cashman and Yankees always thinking they the smartest one in the room
Cashman thinks he is the smartest one in the room. The analytics people think they are the best at what they do. Having a good manager means nothing to them because they are so smart. Hicks tonight playing left field was a joke. He can’t hit nor can he field....
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Standard of Excellence!!
Well, the Yankees lost 28 out of their first 92 games before the All Star game. Not a bad record. But after the All Star game they have now lost another 28 games for a total of 56 losses. BUT this time, it took the Yankees ONLY a total of...
Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the AL East division race is tighter than ever. It is time to look at our MLB odds series to deliver a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. Tampa Bay trailed New York by 13 games at...
Rays’ most random trade deadline add outplaying Juan Soto is Yankees’ nightmare
Phew, good news! Despite lingering on the fringes of the conversation because of their ability to assemble a dynamite prospect package, the Tampa Bay Rays didn’t trade for Juan Soto on Aug. 2, just like they didn’t sign Freddie Freeman out of the Yankees’ clutches this offseason (and the Yankees, uh, didn’t sign him either).
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe launches first two Triple-A homers
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-2 at Durham Bulls. SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, K — 1st two homers at Triple-A, didn’t miss 3rd by much. Mitch Spence 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 K (win) Anthony Banda 2 IP, 0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed
Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
Yardbarker
Yankees Have A Special Derek Jeter Night On Friday
Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last season after being elected the previous year before COVID-19 shut down the sports world. The legendary shortstop played his entire career as a member of the New York Yankees, winning five World Series rings. He was also a 14-time...
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview
While the series finale didn’t go great, the Yankees picked up some important wins against the Twins, allowing them to keep their head above water in the American League East race against the Rays. That was especially crucial because now, just like last weekend, the Yankees are set to take on that Tampa Bay team in what will be a vital three-game series. This will be the last time that the two ballclubs will square off in the 2022 regular season.
Comments / 0