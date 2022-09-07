Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
New York Gov. Hochul declares emergency over polio virus spread
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the poliovirus were discovered in wastewater in Nassau County. In an executive order, the governor cited recent detections and decreasing vaccination rates against polio. In a separate release, the New York Department of Health said...
Heritage Foundation releases education freedom report card, with Florida ranking highest
The Heritage Foundation launched an Education Freedom Report Card Friday, listing Florida as the top state for education freedom, with New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. coming at the bottom of the list. The Heritage Foundation’s report took into account four broad categories when ranking education freedom: education choice,...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
