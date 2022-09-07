ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

New York Gov. Hochul declares emergency over polio virus spread

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the poliovirus were discovered in wastewater in Nassau County. In an executive order, the governor cited recent detections and decreasing vaccination rates against polio. In a separate release, the New York Department of Health said...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

